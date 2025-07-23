Amman, Jordan: Samsung Electronics Levant announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Jordan, one of the Kingdom’s leading institutions of higher education, as part of its ongoing commitment to education and innovation. The MoU establishes a strategic partnership aimed at aligning university education with practical technology and providing high-quality technical and technological education.

The MoU was formalized by Jongho Kang, President of Samsung Electronics Levant, and Dr. Nathir Obeidat, President of the University of Jordan, in the presence of officials from both parties.

This partnership is set to transform the university learning environment by integrating theoretical knowledge with hands-on application, equipping students with the skills needed for the digital job market. Under the agreement, Samsung Electronics Levant will implement a series of initiatives reflecting its commitment to sustainable investment in education through long-term partnerships with national universities. This aligns with its broader vision of empowering youth and supporting the development of a knowledge-based economy in Jordan and the region.

As part of the MoU, Samsung will update and develop the Samsung Lab at the King Abdullah II School of Information Technology (KASIT), including rehabilitating the reading area to create a modern, innovative learning space that stays aligned with rapid technological advancements. The company will also support the University of Jordan’s 60th graduation ceremony by providing comprehensive technical assistance, including high-resolution displays, advanced sound systems, and logistical support to ensure a celebration that reflects the university’s stature.

Additionally, Samsung will establish a specialized service center and Samsung Experience Shop on campus to integrate practical and theoretical learning, allowing students to engage directly with Samsung’s latest products and technologies.

To further support scientific research and knowledge exchange, Samsung and the University of Jordan will collaborate on organizing specialized workshops, conferences, and seminars, forming joint research teams, and supporting student research initiatives in innovation and technology. Through its Enhanced Partnership Program (EPP), Samsung will also provide university students and employees with year-round exclusive offers and discounts on Samsung products, reinforcing its commitment to empowering youth with practical opportunities to engage with technology.