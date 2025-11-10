Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Levant has inaugurated a dedicated showroom for its eStore at the King Hussein Business Park (KHBP), located on the ground floor of Building #5, which also houses the company’s headquarters.

The opening marks a significant step in Samsung’s ongoing commitment to bringing technology closer to people, enabling visitors to explore Samsung’s latest innovations, experience its range of products firsthand, and discover how these technologies enhance and simplify their everyday lives. The new showroom offers a modern, interactive experience that bridges innovation and convenience, allowing visitors to easily select the pvroducts that best suit their needs before completing secure purchases through the online store.

The launch was celebrated with an event held at the new showroom, highlighting Samsung’s role in empowering business environments through technological innovation across its diverse products and services. Attendees included Mohammed Alabdullah, Head of Corporate Marketing & Consumer Electronics Retail at Samsung Electronics Levant; Mutaz Al-Aqrabawi, Head of Mobile; and Eng. Ammar Izziddin, CEO of King Hussein Business Park, along with several guests and technology enthusiasts.

During the event, attendees explored a wide range of Samsung’s digital home appliances, smartphones, televisions and home entertainment systems, audio devices, and monitors.

Commenting on the occasion, Mutaz Al-Aqrabawi said, “We are proud to inaugurate this showroom, our first service center within the King Hussein Business Park. It reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence near Jordan’s business and technology community. Our goal is to offer a distinctive educational and shopping experience for KHBP’s employees, the companies operating within it, and all visitors.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Alabdullah added, “This showroom brings the physical and digital worlds closer together, merging the sensory experience with the ease of online purchasing. It enhances our digital shopping platform while building consumer trust and awareness in e-commerce. This initiative captures the essence of modern technology, offering products as well as an integrated experience that enables more informed, personalized decisions for everyday needs.”

Through its online store, Samsung offers a range of exclusive benefits designed to elevate the shopping experience. These include free delivery and installation, an extended one-year warranty on select devices, 24/7 live chat support, and flexible installment plans of up to 36 months with zero interest. Customers can also enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers through Samsung’s corporate and university partnership programs.

The company invites customers to visit its eStore to explore its wide product range, register their devices using the serial number or QR code, and enjoy seamless, secure shopping backed by comprehensive after-sales services and technical support.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader and innovator, shaping the future through transformative ideas and cutting-edge technologies. The company continues to redefine industries across televisions, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, semiconductors, foundry solutions, and LED lighting. Committed to creating connected, seamless experiences through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners, Samsung drives innovation that empowers people everywhere. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.