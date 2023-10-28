Dubai: Samsung Gulf Electronics marked another successful GITEX GLOBAL participation by extending its strategic partnership with etisalat by e&, to create new connected experiences. This strategic collaboration is designed to enhance the quality of life and convenience of consumers in the UAE and demonstrate how Samsung supports the UAE’s vision of a connected, digital society.

In collaboration with etisalat by e&, Samsung introduced its revolutionary Family Hub™ Refrigerator, a smart home appliance that connects families, entertains guests, and simplifies daily tasks, serving as the central hub for connected homes. The cutting-edge appliance effortlessly links various smart devices, with the SmartThings App, allowing users to turn the linked devices on/off, adjust settings, coordinate activities, and limit power usage and much more. Furthermore, Family Hub users have the convenience of shopping for a diverse range of grocery items directly from the Etisalat Smile grocery platform throughout the UAE. This selection encompasses substantial grocery orders, fresh food, organic products, and essential home care items.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

