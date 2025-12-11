Dubai, UAE – Samsung Electronics MENA and Amazon, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) advancing their ongoing collaboration to enhance the customer experience, deepen digital integration, and deliver meaningful value through innovation and convenience in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As part of the MoU, Samsung and Amazon will work together across several key areas to strengthen customer engagement and operational synergy. The collaboration will see both companies explore deeper integration between the Prime membership program and Samsung devices to deliver seamless digital experiences, while also making Samsung Care services more accessible throughout the customer journey, from product selection to checkout.

Together, both companies will offer more value to customers with bundle deals and faster delivery options including Amazon Now, bringing shoppers the products they want, when they want them, in minutes.

Omar Saheb, Regional CMO, Vice President of Marketing & Online Business, Samsung Electronics MENA said, “Our collaboration with Amazon reflects a shared vision to make innovation more meaningful and accessible for everyone. Together, we are building on years of collaboration to deliver experiences that go beyond products, seamlessly connecting technology, services, and everyday moments. As we enter this new phase, our focus is on deepening integration, enhancing convenience at every step of the customer journey, and creating greater value for people across UAE and Saudi Arabia through the power of Samsung’s network.”

"This collaboration with Samsung reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience to customers in the region," said Omar Elsahy, Regional Business Director of Consumer Electronics at Amazon MENA, and General Manager of Amazon Egypt. "By bringing together Samsung's innovation and Amazon's retail expertise coupled with fast delivery options such as Amazon Now, customers can now get the latest Samsung releases and products delivered to their doorstep seamlessly. We are also excited to be offering our customers the ability to leverage 3D and VR product visualizations on amazon.ae, helping them discover products in detail before purchasing. From seamless shopping experiences to convenient delivery options, every innovation we introduce together aims to enhance and simplify customers' shopping journey."

The agreement marks a continuation of the strong relationship between Samsung and Amazon in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and superior customer experience.

