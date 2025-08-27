Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Samana Developers, a leading property development firm in Dubai, has successfully sold out its latest project, Samana Hills South 2, located in the rapidly expanding Dubai South district. The company confirmed that all units were sold during the project's launch event, with the entire inventory being claimed in under 90 minutes.

Samana Hills South 2 features two six-story towers with 140 units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED 599,000. Anticipated for handover by October 2028, its modern architectural design emphasizes energy efficiency with large windows, eco-friendly elements, and high-end interior finishes, ensuring a premium living environment.

The development enriches living with an impressive array of resort-style amenities across its ground and first floors. Highlights include a BBQ area, adult and kids' pools, a Jacuzzi, sunken seating, a pool deck, and an outdoor cinema. For active lifestyles, residents will find both an outdoor and indoor gym, complemented by a dedicated kids' play area.

This new launch follows the remarkable success of its predecessor, Samana Hills South, which achieved an unprecedented sell-out within a mere 90 minutes of its official launch. That AED 400 million development, also strategically positioned within Dubai South, near the rapidly expanding Al Maktoum International Airport, featured 510 exquisitely designed studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments, underscoring Samana Developers' ability to meet robust market demand with high-quality, resort-style residential communities.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, shared his perspective on the launch, stating, "Following the resounding success of Samana Hills South 1, we witnessed an unprecedented demand for Samana Hills South 2, which sold out in a remarkable 90 minutes. This exceptional performance is a testament to the strength of Dubai's real estate market, particularly the off-plan sector, which saw prices per square foot rise by nearly 29% in Q1 2025. Dubai South has cemented its status as a prime investment hub, fuelled by the visionary $35 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. In 2025 alone, we've seen property prices here jump by an average of 25% and rental rates by 20%, all while offering an impressive 60% affordability advantage over prime city areas. This truly highlights Dubai's unparalleled potential and its consistent ability to redefine global real estate benchmarks."

This new development further strengthens Samana Developers' impressive portfolio, which now exceeds AED 17 billion. In the first half of 2025, Samana Developers notably secured the 5th position among top off-plan sellers in Dubai, recording a best-ever monthly sales figure of AED 1.1 billion in June 2025, contributing to a robust 40% growth in H1 sales.

About SAMANA Developers

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the top seven highest off-plan sellers in 2024.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 10,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.samanadevelopers.com.

