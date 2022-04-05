Audi Saudi Arabia invites its customers to discover the e-tron GT and reserve their cars before its official arrival in the Kingdom.

The Audi e-tron opens a new era in the field of transportation and electric mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Audi e-tron joins the Sixt fleet and will be available to customers during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron GT Quattro, and Audi RS e-tron GT models will be launched in Saudi Arabia in the upcoming 12 months.

Saudi Arabia – The fourth edition of the Future Projects Forum, which was held at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh, witnessed the presence of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT, for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so that the audience could take a closer look at it, following the exclusive event that was organized in Audi showrooms earlier this March, where Audi Saudi Arabia invited its customers to discover the RS e-tron GT and reserve their cars, ahead of its arrival in the Kingdom. The car attracted the attendees and forum visitors, who expressed their utmost interest in its unique luxurious details and accessories, and to learn how to order it.

Neil Lines, Audi General Manager at SAMACO Automotive announced, “Audi Saudi Arabia debuts a new era in the field of electric mobility in the Kingdom with its luxurious electric e-tron, which is expected to achieve an utmost success. This obtainment is a result of the strenuous efforts and objectives set by Saudi Arabia’s government toward the electric mobility industry within the “Vision 2030” which stipulates the Kingdom’s global leadership in sustainable energy and increase awareness to preserve the environment. This step comes in line with the Saudi vision, which foresees the private sector as a key partner in achieving its goals, as well as the "Saudi Green" initiative launched by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

The Future Projects Forum also witnessed the signing of an electrifying deal between SAMACO Automotive, the official dealer of Audi in Saudi Arabia, and Sixt Rent a Car, to supply in the fully electric Audi e-tron vehicles during this year. This deal aligns well with the ambitious goals of "Vision 2030" and the new "Saudi Green" initiative, developed by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The fully electric Audi e-tron will become part of the company’s fleet and will be made available for customers during the fourth quarter of 2022, in an ample of Sixt branches across the Central Region, Eastern Province, Tabuk, Jazan, and Saudi Railways stations in each of Riyadh and Al Qurayyat, and soon all over the Kingdom.

The Managing Director at SIXT, James Luxbacher, expressed, “Sixt KSA is very excited to lead the introduction of electric vehicles into the Kingdom. We have closely aligned our goals to the ambitious targets set by the Kingdom in Vision 2030 and the Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2060. Becoming an early adopter of electric vehicles signals our commitment to helping the planet and making the air we breathe better for future generations. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering emissions will help our cities prosper and create a better future for the people of Saudi Arabia.”

Showcasing Audi's capabilities as a leader in the field of technology, this luxury car is available in three models: the Audi e-tron, the Audi e-tron GT Quattro, and the Audi RS e-tron GT, which perfectly combines sportiness, comfort, sustainability, and eco-friendliness. Its battery has a net capacity of 83.7 kWh and can be charged from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes via High Power Charging Stations (HPC), making the e-tron a highly efficient sports car, with a range of 100 kilometers after a 5-minute charge only.

We are proud to announce that luxury electric cars and Audi products enthusiasts are now able to book their preferred vehicles online, choosing from a wide range of designs and available features that can be customized to the high standards that they expect from the Four-Ring logo brand.

