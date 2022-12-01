The strategic investment is aimed at bringing the deep domain tech expertise of SAM Corporate together with long and successful business experience of Transworld Group, creating synergies for SAM Corporate to offer niche and complex FinTech implementation services and to bring new FinTech products and services to the market.

Ramesh Ramakrishnan is among the top Indian Business Entrepreneurs who created a success story from scratch, building an empire, established in 1977 by R. Sivaswamy, known as Transworld Group. The conglomerate now extends to US, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka using UAE as a Head Quarter.

Marc Gillis, CEO, SAM Corporate, is a veteran in FinTech space having experience of over 35 years in Europe and Middle East, is running SAM Group since 2014 successfully along with Co-founder and Managing Director Dr. Sunil Kumar K who is an IITian and a well-known leader in FinTech and Risk fraternity in the Middle East. The Group operates out of its Head Quarter in Dubai and with offices in India and UK.

The investment from the Transworld Group will enable SAM Group to expand its presence in MENA market. With expertise in implementing complex solutions relating to Financial Consolidation, Planning, IFRS16, IFRS17, IFRS19, Financial Accelerators, ALM, Treasury, SAM Group is confident to add value to MENA market by supporting the large enterprise solution implementations initiative through its hub office in Dubai. It also brings the expertise of SAM Corporate to the Transworld Group across the world in terms of supporting their IT initiatives.

Mr. Ramakrishnan states, “We are excited to partner with SAM Corporate in the next leg of the journey of domestic as well as international expansion. With the introduction of corporate tax in the UAE, organizations will require robust digital systems and processes for reporting and analysis across all industries. We believe SAM Corporate is well-placed to provide customized solutions from leading OEM software players globally. We look forward to working with Dr. Sunil and the entire team at SAM Corporate going forward”

Marc Gillis states, “Having Transworld as investors is absolutely great as the group brings in the required capital, geographical reach, and business know-how to expand our portfolio of niche FinTech Products and Services. Having a well-laid foundation, capable and qualified pool of resources, strong infra, and robust business processes in place, we are excited for the next level in SAM Corporate’s journey and are proud to have Transworld with us in our journey now.”

About SAM Corporate

SAM Corporate is a Dubai based niche FinTech Services Group, bringing a unique blend of complex FinTech product implementations and modification of product experience for tailored solutions

About Transworld Group

Transworld Group is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate, operating through a strong network of global offices spread across the Middle East, India and Indian subcontinent, the US, and Far East.

