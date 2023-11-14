SALT will be offering its entire menu from Deliveroo Editions delivery-only kitchens.

Dubai UAE: The widely-loved homegrown burger concept, SALT, has extended its partnership with Deliveroo to expand its delivery radius through Editions delivery-only kitchens. Through this partnership between Deliveroo and SALT, the brand is now accessible to more customers across Dubai in areas such as Arabian Ranches, Studio City, Motor City, Sports City, JVC, Meadows, Al Quoz, The Palm, Knowledge Village, Media City, Dubai Marina, JBR, JLT, Jumeirah Islands, Springs, Emirates Hills, The Lakes, Al Sufouh, Barsha, Umm Suqeim, Umm Al Sheif, Discovery Gardens, Damac Hills, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Dubai Town Square to name a few.

Established in 2014, SALT began its operations from an airstream trailer at Dubai’s Kite Beach, quickly turning into one of the city’s most loved burger destinations. SALT has become more accessible to additional fans of the concept across Dubai. Customers can now order from the expansive range of burgers and sliders alongside sides like the renowned chicken popcorn, chicken strips, and the brand’s signature fries. Lovers of the brand can also opt for curated SALT boxes available in options for 1 or 3 people.

Ziad Zein, Commercial and Growth Director at Deliveroo, said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with SALT and welcome them into Editions. Through this partnership, we are able to give more of our customers access to this locally grown and loved brand. This is a true example of how Editions allows us to support our partners in expanding their reach into new regions and customers with best-in-class service.”

The concept of Editions is a delivery-focused model designed to support restaurants expanding into new zones without the need for a brick-and-mortar location. With Deliveroo’s kitchen infrastructure and rider network, F&B concepts can extend their reach, delivering high-quality dishes crafted by their expert chefs to more customers in new areas.

