Riyadh — Salla, Saudi Arabia’s leading e-commerce platform and the largest enabler of merchants in the region, has entered into an agreement to acquire Sweply, an innovative digital advertising platform. Following the acquisition, Sweply will be rebranded as "Salla Ads" becoming the official advertising solution within Salla’s ecosystem. This move marks a major step in integrating digital advertising with e-commerce, offering merchants an intuitive and efficient way to reach their customers.

This acquisition underscores Salla’s commitment to empowering merchants with end-to-end solutions that simplify digital transformation for businesses, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. By combining advanced advertising technology with e-commerce tools, Salla is reinforcing its position as the preferred platform for online sellers in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Over the past few years, Sweply has established itself as a trusted advertising platform, serving over 35,000 registered advertisers and playing a key role in the region’s digital marketing landscape.

Empowering Merchants with Salla Ads

Salla Ads enables merchants to launch, manage, and optimize their advertising campaigns directly from their store dashboards. Equipped with AI-powered targeting and advanced analytics, the platform provides seamless campaign execution and real-time performance insights—offering merchants greater control compared to traditional ad solutions.

Designed to maximize efficiency and ROI, Salla Ads is fully integrated with merchants' e-commerce stores, ensuring precise audience targeting and streamlined ad management. This deep integration allows businesses to enhance visibility, drive sales, and scale efficiently within a competitive digital marketplace.

The new service is expected to be available on the Salla platform by the second quarter of 2025. Existing Sweply users will continue operating without disruption, as Salla ensures a smooth transition with dedicated support, maintaining the continuity of all active campaigns.

Leadership Perspective: Innovation as a Growth Driver

Nawaf Hariri, CEO of Salla, commented on the acquisition, stating: "Acquiring Sweply is a testament to our long-term vision of providing innovative and seamless solutions that empower merchants. Our mission at Salla has always been to shape the ‘Future of Commerce’—and with Salla Ads, we are unlocking new opportunities for our merchants to thrive in the digital economy. This acquisition is a strategic step toward building a sophisticated advertising ecosystem, enabling sellers to fully capitalize on cutting-edge marketing tools. The trust of our merchants continues to drive our progress, helping us advance Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and contribute to the goals of Vision 2030."

Wael Hassan, CEO of Sweply, shared his enthusiasm for this next chapter, saying: "Since day one, Sweply has been about helping merchants succeed through smart, data-driven advertising solutions. This acquisition strengthens our shared commitment with Salla to innovation and merchant empowerment. Joining Salla's ecosystem allows us to further enhance advertising solutions that help businesses grow. We look forward to continuing this journey under Salla’s leadership, bringing even greater value to merchants across the region."

Ebrahim Mansoor Mutahar, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Sweply, commented: "We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past years, and this acquisition highlights Sweply’s significant impact on the market, as well as the strong alignment between our vision and Salla’s. Moving forward, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that maximize return on ad spend and further expand the digital advertising network, empowering merchants with greater reach and competitiveness in the evolving marketplace."

Driving Digital Growth in Saudi Arabia

With Saudi Arabia’s advertising spending now at SAR 9.5 billion—and with digital channels expected to account for 90% of total expenditure by 2030—this acquisition comes at a pivotal time. The demand for integrated e-commerce and marketing solutions continues to rise, driven by rapid technological advancements and growing digital adoption.

Through Salla Ads, Salla is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation, providing businesses with the tools they need to navigate a fast-evolving digital landscape. This strategic move reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for digital innovation and aligns with Vision 2030’s ambition to build a thriving, technology-driven economy.

About Salla

Salla is Saudi Arabia's leading e-commerce enablement platform, empowering entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) with advanced SaaS solutions that simplify the process of launching, managing, and scaling online businesses.

Founded in 2016 in Makkah, Salla has since facilitated over SAR 38 billion in e-commerce sales and supports more than 100,000 merchants annually. Its continued growth and innovation have solidified its position as the go-to platform for businesses looking to establish and expand their digital presence in the Kingdom.

About Sweply (Now Salla Ads):

Salla Ads is a cutting-edge advertising platform that enables merchants to create, manage, and optimize their digital marketing campaigns with greater efficiency and precision.

