Dubai, UAE — Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, has released the new Small & Medium Business Trends report, sharing insights from 3,350 leaders from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across 26 countries — including 75 from the UAE.

The new report highlights how forward-looking SMBs are using AI to drive growth amid the meteoric rise of autonomous AI agents.

Key insights from the research include:

SMBs Embrace AI. Globally, 75% of SMBs say they are either experimenting with or have implemented AI, citing benefits to revenue, productivity, and customer experience. 87% of SMBs in the UAE are using or experimenting with AI. Top 3 SMB use cases for AI in the UAE: Predictive forecasting for sales, and lead prioritization (joint first place), and natural language search tools. 88% of SMBs in the UAE say AI increases revenue, compared to 91% globally. 64% of SMB leaders in the UAE worry their company will be left behind when it comes to AI, compared to 51% globally.

SMBs Grapple with Growing Tech Complexity. As technology offerings multiply and capabilities expand, SMB leaders face mounting pressure to effectively manage their tech stack. 57% of SMB leaders in the UAE say keeping pace with changing technology is challenging. This compares to 68% globally. 49% of SMB leaders in the UAE say there isn't time to master all the tech their company uses, compared to 44% globally. 77% of SMBs in UAE say improving the quality of their data would increase revenue, compared to 80% globally.

Trust Is Paramount in the AI Age. Consumer trust is at its lowest point in years. SMBs are prioritizing reliable partnerships as they navigate a world of security risks and rapid technological change. 72% of SMBs in the UAE would spend more on tech from trusted vendors, compared to 81% globally. Top 3 SMB concerns about AI in the UAE: 1. Security concerns / 1. Ethical concerns (tie) 2. Poor integration with existing technology.



“SMBs in the UAE are experimenting with AI, driven by a strong desire to stay ahead of the curve and use the technology to improve the way their organisations work while boosting customer services. However, like their global counterparts, many business leaders in the UAE are concerned about their ability to keep pace with the rapid development of AI, and particularly the security and ethical issues it can raise,” said Thierry Nicault, area vice president and general manager, Salesforce Middle East. “We look forward to working with SMBs in the Middle East to help them navigate the fast-changing technology landscape and ensure they are able to deploy AI in a safe, ethical and effective way.”

Methodology

Salesforce conducted a double-anonymous survey of 3,350 leaders of small and medium-sized businesses between August 3 and September 16, 2024. Respondents were sourced from 26 countries. Additional methodology and survey demographic details can be found in the report.

