Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Source of Fate Properties has officially launched the developer’s first project, Sunshine Bay. The announcement for the prime luxury residential development on Al Marjan Island was made at an extravagant celebration. The gala event was held at Banyan Tree Bluewaters Island and was attended by the UAE’s leading real estate professionals, including brokers, agents and consultants.

Comprising 240 units across 12 residential floors, Sunshine Bay will offer elegant luxury waterfront living and world-class amenities typically only found in five-star resorts. In fact, Sunshine Bay has already won three global architecture and design awards alongside project partner Mercurio Design Lab (MDL), an expert Italian firm known for crafting innovative concepts. The property’s sleek architecture is inspired by the movements of a boat with rippling white sails, gracefully gliding through the sea.

Idyllic location on Al Marjan Island

Situated on the seafront, with stunning views across the azure waves of the Arabian Gulf, Sunshine Bay residents will be able to directly access the $4 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island casino and megaresort along a walkway. It will take just 15 minutes to walk from door-to-door. Furthermore, Sunshine Bay will handover to homeowners in early 2027, just as doors open at the Wynn.

Embracing Wellness

Sunshine Bay prioritises the wellbeing of its residents, by providing access to luxurious serene facilities. Inhabitants will enjoy a temperature-controlled infinity pool, on-site spa with saunas, steam rooms and green spaces for meditation and relaxation. A dedicated gym, fitness areas and outdoor yoga deck ensures residents can maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Natural Light and Greenery

The award-winning design of the public community spaces and private residences focuses not only on physical health, but also mental wellness. Each area maximises natural light from sunrise to sunset. Throughout the atrium, a tranquil green garden with water features provides a place to unwind, while those looking for a place to ‘work from anywhere’ can find their own workplace zen within a spacious business lounge.

Sunshine Bay is being developed as a place where all are welcome and residents will be able to embrace this resort community lifestyle in facilities such as a shared barbecue area, outdoor sundeck with loungers, and children’s facilities including playground and kids’ pool.

Affordable 40/60 Post Handover Payment Plan

One of the most attractive aspects for investors and prospective homeowners is a 40/60 post handover payment plan, with just a 10 percent down payment.

Owners can expect premium finishing and choose from studio, 1-bed and 2-bed options, starting from just 980,000 dirhams.

Exclusive Residences

At the launch event, a limited-edition series of ultra-stylish residences was revealed for the first time. ‘The Bay Collection’ provides exclusive luxury additions, including terraced gardens, jacuzzis and plunge pools.

The Bay Collection starts from 1.47 million dirhams.

For more information about Source of Fate visit sourceoffate.com and to discover Sunshine Bay visit sof-sunshinebay.com.

bout Source of Fate

Source of Fate develops elegant communities in sought-after destinations, where sophisticated lifestyle meets luxury living. Our experienced team of architects, engineers, and designers craft homes that provide harmony for everyday living, while adding lasting value for investors. With an unmatched attention to detail, we build beautiful premium living spaces inspired by design, sustainability and stylish convenience.

At Source of Fate, we craft

Fate - an ancient concept commonly held across all corners of the world, binding individuals with the universal natural world.

Visit sourceoffate.com

