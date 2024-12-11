Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Salam, a leading telecommunications and information technology company in Saudi Arabia, has signed a partnership agreement with Publicis Groupe Middle East, one of the world’s largest communications groups, to reshape the telecommunications landscape in the Kingdom. This collaboration aims to elevate customer experiences through innovative digital solutions, aligning with Salam’s long-term vision of becoming a leader in integrated digital services.

The agreement was officially signed during a ceremony by Eng. Ahmed Al Anqari, CEO of Salam, and Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, underscoring the commitment of both companies to driving transformation in the region’s telecom industry.

Publicis Groupe ME, which already manages Salam’s creative communications, will now expand its role by integrating the services of Digitas, its marketing transformation agency. As part of this collaboration, Salam is committed to advancing the customer experience by efficiently managing its digital channels across multiple platforms through the implementation of a comprehensive Digital Experience Platform (DXP). To achieve this, Salam has partnered with Optimizely as its DXP provider and Digitas as the system integrator.

This collaboration will deliver a cutting-edge solution that enhances customer engagement across digital touchpoints, centralizes content management, and enables personalized user experiences powered by data-driven insights. Additionally, the platform will ensure scalability, robust security, and seamless integration with existing systems, positioning Salam for long-term digital growth and innovation. By integrating Optimizely and Digitas, Salam’s digital experience will be aligned with global standards, reinforcing the company’s leadership in the fast-evolving telecom landscape.

Eng. Ahmed Al Anqari, CEO of Salam, said: "This collaboration with Publicis Groupe ME represents a significant step forward in our journey to redefine telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging Publicis' expertise in digital transformation, we aim to deliver a superior and seamless customer experience that sets new industry benchmarks. This partnership aligns with our strategy of becoming a trusted leader in delivering integrated digital solutions."

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, added: "As we join forces with Salam, we are committed to driving transformation in the telecommunications sector in Saudi Arabia. Our shared goal is to create customer-centric experiences that exceed expectations while aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This partnership will bring innovative solutions that enhance the way businesses and consumers connect."

Wasim Akily, Business Lead for Digitas Middle East added, “Meeting the ever-evolving user expectations with the rapid advancements in technology poses a significant and constant challenge for companies. This is especially true for pioneers like Salam, who are at the forefront of redefining customer experience.

We are excited to partner with Salam to tackle these challenges and build together a future-proof foundation that is a crucial component of Salam's omnichannel strategy.”

The collaboration comes at a time when telecom companies face mounting challenges, including rising operational costs, intensifying competition, and the need for new business models. Salam is well-positioned to navigate these changes by shifting its focus from traditional telecom services to delivering integrated digital solutions. Through its partnership with Publicis Groupe ME, Salam will enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and fulfil its promise of delivering exceptional service.

Key initiatives under the partnership include the integration of digital marketing campaigns, data-driven insights, and creative strategies to ensure that Salam delivers a holistic and advanced customer experience. Publicis Groupe ME will also support Salam in expanding its digital infrastructure and launching new customer engagement initiatives.

-Ends-

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com

Contact:

Angela Bak

Director of Corporate Communications

Publicis Groupe Middle East

angela.bak@publicisgroupe.com