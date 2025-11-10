Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SAL Logistics Services has welcomed the first China Cargo Airlines freighter at its Riyadh station, in the presence of the airline’s VP and several company officials, alongside SAL’s leadership team. This milestone marks the continuation of SAL’s strategic partnership with China Cargo Airlines, enabling the carrier to expand within the Saudi market by leveraging the Kingdom’s unique competitive advantages, particularly its strategic geographic location, which fosters trade growth and strengthens supply chains between the two countries. This achievement also reflects SAL’s growing role in advancing cargo handling and air freight services, enhancing operational efficiency through global partnerships, and aligning with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Mohammed Nahhas, President of Cargo Handling at SAL, stated:“The arrival of the first China Cargo Airlines freighter marks asignificant milestone in initiating our partnership and lays the foundation for future success in meeting the growing demand for upcoming flights and introducing this new route. Riyadh stands as a strategic hub for receiving shipments and efficiently distributing them across other cities. At SAL, we remain committed to investing in global partnerships to optimize cargo operations and

strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a premier global logistics hub.”SAL will maintain its collaboration with regional and international partners to expand service offerings and ensure seamless trade

flows, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

