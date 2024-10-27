Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) has concluded its participation in SIAL Paris 2024, one of the largest international events in the food and beverage industry, held recently in the French capital, attracting thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

Part of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) delegation, SAIF Zone utilized this significant trade event to attract foreign investments and encourage more food sector companies to establish their presence in Sharjah, thereby strengthening its position as a leading global hub in the food industry.

Showcasing competitive advantages

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, emphasised that SIAL Paris 2024 has been an ideal platform to showcase the free zone’s competitive advantages, including its advanced infrastructure, strategic location, and the incentives and facilities available to investors in various industries, especially the food sector.

“SAIF Zone’s advantages have become a key magnet attracting more leading international companies, particularly as the UAE continues to focus on developing the food and agriculture sector to boost its contribution to GDP by $10 billion,” Al Mazrouei said. He noted that the UAE’s food trade has substantially grown by 20% in the first half of 2024, signalling a rise in investments in the food industry.

Food security

HE Al Mazrouei added that SAIF Zone’s participation in the exhibition aimed to support the UAE's efforts to achieve food security, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

He further stressed that the free zone plays a vital role in achieving these goals by attracting more companies specialised in various areas of the food industry thanks to its conducive investment environment, which fosters growth and prosperity for companies based in Sharjah.

"We’re committed to providing a comprehensive package of investment incentives and attractive facilities. From logistics services to dedicated spaces for manufacturing and storage, we ensure that everything is in place for our partners to thrive, while also maintaining high-quality services that meet the unique needs of the food industry, helping our investors succeed, and positioning Sharjah as a key player on the global stage."

Opportunities for growth

During its participation, SAIF Zone showcased the vast opportunities for growth and expansion it offers, positioning it as an ideal destination for companies seeking a prime investment environment. The free zone highlighted its strategic plans to develop specialized industrial zones tailored to the needs of investors in the food supply chain.

SIAL Paris 2024, the world’s largest and most influential food industry exhibition, marked its 60th anniversary with a strong global presence. The event provided a key platform for exchanging expertise and unveiling the latest innovations in the food sector.