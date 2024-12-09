London: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) has successfully concluded its participation in Mines and Money, Europe's largest mining event, which took place in London, UK. The event brought together over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, including top-tier global investors and leading mining companies and institutions.

Saif Zone leveraged this prestigious event to showcase the key competitive advantages, capabilities, and investment opportunities it offers to businesses operating in the gold, jewelry, metals, and precious and semi-precious stones industry.

It highlighted the extensive range of integrated services and privileges offered by the free zone’s Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park, including state-of-the-art facilities and advanced infrastructure designed to help investors expand their businesses and enterprises and tap into regional and global markets.

250 regional and international companies

In his address at the “Resourcing Tomorrow: Accelerating the Energy Transition" conference, held as part of Mines and Money exhibition, H.E Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, affirmed that the UAE continues to solidify its position as a major global hub for jewelry and gemstones trade.

He highlighted the strategic role of the free zone’s Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park recognized as one of GCC’s largest gold refinery hubs, accommodating over 55 gold refineries and hosting more than 250 regional and international companies specializing in gold, platinum, silver, and titanium manufacturing and trade.

Competitive advantages

Al Mazrouei outlined the competitive edge provided by SAIF Zone to investors in the gold and gemstone sector, noting that the Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park is an ideal platform to support precious metals and jewelry manufacturing and trading.

With its modern infrastructure and multimodal logistics facilities, supported by an integrated ecosystem of governmental and commercial services, the Park facilitates seamless access to local, regional, and international markets.

It also provides round-the-clock security and surveillance, strategic proximity to major diamond and gold manufacturing hubs across continents, and efficient transport links to key global markets.

Strategic destination for investors

SAIF Zone stands out as a distinguished strategic destination for investors in the gold and diamond sector. It delivers a fully integrated suite of services and facilities that solidify its status as a global hub for this industry.

It is renowned for its efficient and streamlined processes and fast procedures, with licenses issued within an hour, facilitating immediate business operations. It also boasts advanced infrastructure with a variety of workspaces that meet the diverse needs of companies at competitive rates, ensuring high quality and operational efficiency.

Moreover, the free zone delivers integrated banking services, further supporting the growth and expansion of businesses not only in the gold and diamond sectors but across diverse industries, all within a secure, investor-friendly environment conducive to long-term success.