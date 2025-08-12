SAIC Motor, the parent company of MG Motor, has ranked 138th on the prestigious 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, with revenues of USD 87.2 billion in 2024. This marks the company’s 21st consecutive appearance, underscoring its global influence and consistent performance across key markets, including the Middle East.

As the only Chinese automaker to sell over 1 million New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and over 1 million vehicles overseas for three years in a row, SAIC’s global success has been key to building MG’s credibility and appeal in the Middle East. Having re-entered the Middle East market in 2015, MG has swiftly and strategically grown to break into the top 5 of best-selling manufacturers in the GCC, a success which has also been mirrored in other regional markets such as Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Morocco.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “This global milestone reflects the strong foundations that support MG Motor globally and regionally. SAIC’s backing is key to reinforcing MG’s commitment to bring innovation, value, and a premium ownership experience to customers across the Middle East.”

In the first half of 2025, SAIC delivered 2.2 million vehicles globally, including over 1.3 million from its self-owned brands such as MG. Despite challenging global conditions, the company recorded 646,000 NEV sales and 494,000 units sold overseas. In the Middle East alone, MG reported strong performance with 39,623 vehicles sold during the same period.

MG’s growth in the Middle East continues to be fuelled by strong consumer demand for smart, value-driven vehicles that offer advanced features, comfort, and performance. Flagship models such as the MG RX9, MG 7, and MG HS have proved popular with consumers in the region, supported by a robust dealer and service network that ensures accessibility and long-term customer satisfaction.

Looking ahead, SAIC plans to launch 17 new global models over the next three years, many of which will be introduced to Middle East markets across the SUV, sedan, and NEV segments, enhancing MG’s relevance and reach.

With more than 6 million cumulative overseas vehicle sales and a presence in over 170 countries, SAIC’s global strength directly empowers MG’s continued growth in the Middle East building trust with customers and supporting the region’s vision for a smarter, cleaner automotive future.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 101 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

