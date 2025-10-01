Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm App, one of the fastest-growing trading applications in Saudi Arabia, has introduced Sahm Community, a pioneering online forum designed exclusively for Arab investors.

The new feature is designed to provide Arabic-speaking investors with a trusted, safe, and regulated space to exchange insights, follow market trends, and build financial knowledge. This community is the first of its kind to be launched on the market and is available directly through the Sahm App, which is operated by Sahm Capital, a CMA-licensed broker.

Sahm Community offers investors a range of interactive experiences, including real-time market discussions, insights from fellow investment enthusiasts, and direct access to conversations on financial knowledge and investing practices shaping the capital market. Users can ask questions, exchange knowledge, and learn how experts approach investment strategies, while also developing their own profiles and influence within the community. Together, these features create a dynamic ecosystem where both beginners and seasoned investors can grow side by side.

“The launch of Sahm Community marks a major step in our mission to empower Arab investors. As the first CMA-licensed broker to introduce such a platform, we are proud to give our users not only the tools to trade, but also a space to engage, learn, and connect with each other. This community strengthens the culture of collaboration and financial literacy that is essential for the growth of the region’s capital markets.” said Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital.

This launch builds on the rapid growth of Sahm App, which has already surpassed one million users in Saudi Arabia and is ranked among the top three apps in the Free Finance category on Google Play. It is the latest initiative under Sahm App’s commitment to investing in digital tools that support financial inclusion and contribute to the development of a more informed investor base in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three apps in the Free Finance category on Google Play in the Kingdom.

Contact:

Miya Chen

Senior PR manager

miya.zm.chen@hstong.com