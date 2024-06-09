The recent acquisition of the first Frozen Electric Vehicle (EV) in the Middle East underscores the company's dedication to pioneering sustainable transportation solutions.

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Saudia Dairy and Food Stuff Company (SADAFCO) proudly unveils its latest Sustainability Report for the year 2023, showcasing its steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and alignment with the ambitious goals of "Saudi Vision 2030." Developed under the esteemed Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Universal Standards and per Tadawul Stock Exchange guidelines, this report highlights SADAFCO's leading role in integrating sustainable practices across its operations, setting a benchmark for the industry.

SADAFCO is dedicated to environmental stewardship, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. Through initiatives like replacing steam boilers with energy-efficient models, the company anticipates saving up to 2.1 million kg/year in CO2 emissions. Additionally, SADAFCO plans to offset 40% of its electricity consumption with solar power by the end of 2024, while enhancing operational efficiency through its Digital Factory Program.

Working towards a zero-emissions fleet by 2045, SADAFCO is transitioning to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and collaborating with NTSC to install EV charging stations. The recent acquisition of the first Frozen Electric Vehicle (EV) in the Middle East underscores the company's dedication to pioneering sustainable transportation solutions.

"We aim to embed sustainability across all facets of our operations. Our alignment with 'Saudi Vision 2030' is evident in our strategic priorities, which focus on operational efficiency, value chain enhancement, and regional growth.” Patrick O. Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO stated, “Despite a shorter financial year, we have made remarkable progress in fleet decarbonization, digital transformation, and supplier engagement, resulting in significant improvements in our factory operations.”

SADAFCO's sustainability strategy is centred on product innovation, focusing on crafting healthier options by introducing new non-dairy alternatives and reducing sugar and salt content. The recent launch of Mezete by Saudia Range Products exemplifies this commitment, offering natural and preservative-free alternatives to consumers. This dedication to providing healthier choices is rooted in SADAFCO's philosophy of prioritizing consumer delight and ensuring the delivery of innovative, high-quality, and safe products while empowering consumers through transparent communication and responsible marketing practices.

In tandem with its sustainability efforts, SADAFCO actively engages in social responsibility initiatives such as the "Saudia Falcons" program, aimed at nurturing and empowering youth. Additionally, the company's consumer education campaigns play a pivotal role in promoting healthy food choices and fostering informed decision-making among consumers.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com