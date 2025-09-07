Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), a leading producer of high-quality dairy and food products in the Kingdom, proudly announced its third consecutive participation at the Tamkeen Forum, organized by the Society of Majid Bin Abdulaziz for Development and Social Services with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

This year, SADAFCO contributed as a career consultant to applicants seeking guidance on professional development. Additionally, the Company actively participated in a dedicated session led by Nahla Abu Al Ula, Associate Director of People Experience & Training, who shared insights on enabling talents by integrating AI practices and the evolving role of employee experience in shaping successful organizations.

Reinforcing its commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and its goal of empowering local talent, SADAFCO’s presence at Tamkeen Forum underscored its dedication to fostering opportunities for young professionals and advancing knowledge sharing in the Kingdom’s job market.

As a testament to its efforts, SADAFCO was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation for its contributions and continued support of the Forum’s objectives.

“At SADAFCO, we view the Tamkeen Forum as a platform to connect with the next generation of Saudi talent while also highlighting our role as a responsible employer committed to growth and inclusivity,” said Nadia A. Malaika, Chief Human Resources Officer at SADAFCO. “Receiving a Certificate of Appreciation is a proud recognition of our sustained efforts in supporting national development.”

The Tamkeen Forum continues to serve as a hub for employment opportunities, professional training, and talent empowerment, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations for a thriving and diverse workforce.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and food products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed.

SADAFCO is a market leader in Saudi Arabia in the manufacture, sale and distribution of UHT milk, tomato paste and ice cream. Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com