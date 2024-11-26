Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) and the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today, aimed at advancing sustainable development and enhancing collaborative efforts. Brian Strong, SADAFCO’s Chief Transformation Officer, signed the agreement on behalf of SADAFCO, while Eng. Majed Bin Rafed Al-Arqoobi, Modon's CEO, represented Modon. This partnership signifies a commitment to mutual knowledge-sharing, operational collaboration, and environmental responsibility.

The MOU outlines several key areas of collaboration:

Knowledge Exchange – SADAFCO and Modon will exchange expertise to enhance efficiencies and develop best practices in their respective sectors.

Joint Workshops and Training – Both organizations will host workshops and training sessions that cater to shared goals, enhancing skill development and fostering continuous learning.

Consultancy and Studies – The two parties will collaborate on studies and advisory services, exploring new solutions to drive operational excellence and address industry challenges.

Public Relations and Media – SADAFCO and Modon will work together on public relations initiatives that highlight their commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Central to this partnership is the support of the ‘Green Cities’ initiative, which aims to develop green spaces, including playgrounds and parks, near Jeddah's industrial residential areas. With an investment of up to one million five hundred thousand riyals, this initiative seeks to foster healthier lifestyles and enhance community well-being, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030..

“This MOU reflects our dedication to community-centric sustainable growth. By working with Modon, we hope to foster environments that benefit the people and support Vision 2030’s goals of environmental responsibility,” said Brian Strong, Chief Transformation Officer at SADAFCO.

Eng. Majed Bin Rafed Al-Arqoobi, CEO of Modon, added, “Our collaboration with SADAFCO aligns with Modon’s mission of building sustainable, community-oriented spaces. Together, we are working to create industrial cities that enhance quality of life and support the Kingdom’s long-term vision.”

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to creating positive, sustainable impacts within Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of milk, tomato paste and ice cream.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.