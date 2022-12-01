SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, signed a tripartite Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, and PKN ORLEN, Poland’s top energy group, to assess the technical and economic feasibility of a potential petrochemical project in Gdansk, Poland.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC CEO (A), said, “SABIC’s global presence in chemicals has enabled us to offer customer-focused innovative solutions both in Europe and globally. The joint development agreement has embarked SABIC on key steps toward a potential partnership with Saudi Aramco and PKN ORLEN in petrochemicals.”

The JDA between SABIC, Aramco and PKN ORLEN aspires to evaluate jointly the potential development of a petrochemical complex in the Polish city of Gdansk.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy. Production in 2020 was 60.8 million metric tons.

The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 9,946 global patent filings, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.