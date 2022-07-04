Riyadh: The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has launched the World Elite Exclusive Mastercard credit card. The new credit card offers private banking customers access to a wide range of market-exclusive benefits and privileges.

The new card is designed to provide exceptional services to private banking customers, offering a wide range of special deals and benefits for shopping and leisure, travel and tourism services, insurance and freight services, and reward programs.

The World Elite Exclusive Mastercard credit card provides a variety of special offers in collaboration with a wide range of international companies and premium retailers worldwide to offer extra value to its customers while maintaining security and reliability.

On this occasion, Mr. Bandar Al-Ghashyan, Acting Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer, commented: “SABB is well positioned to provide the best products and services that suit our customers’ highest standards, which is part of the bank’s strategy aimed at maintaining our leading position in the market and providing the best banking experience for our customers by offering the financial services and wealth management for our private banking customers.

SABB applies the bank’s strategy and keeps pace with the digital development and presents it to our customers to enjoy our distinguished services in record time to enrich the experience of our customers through our digital channels.

We are proud of our partnership with Mastercard to offer this valuable credit card, which focuses on providing exceptional services and offers to private banking customers and their families,” he added.”

Khalid Elgibali, Division President – Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to offering seamless digital experiences, products and services that transform lives. We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with SABB to deliver on this commitment. Our partnership marks yet another significant step towards redefining Saudi financial services and the Kingdom’s payments sector. We look forward to working with SABB to realize Saudi Arabia’s potential as a world-class business hub one characterized by innovative banking offerings such as the World Elite Exclusive Mastercard credit card.”

SABB offers a various range of products and services coupled with leading digital banking channels, as well as enabling effective communication through specialized teams in wealth management and customer services.

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a financial institution licensed and subject to the supervision control of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia. SABB was incorporated in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company. Since its foundation, SABB has maintained a strategic partnership with HSBC Group.

SABB provides integrated financial and banking services, such as retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking, and treasury services. SABB's paid-up share capital is SAR 20.5 billion.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.