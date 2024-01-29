PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, a leading advertising and communications agency under Publicis Groupe ME, has teamed up with Sixieme Son, world leader in sonic branding and sound design, and Mindloop Studios, to launch a powerful campaign titled “Sound Affects”. Introducing the world's first sound effects library, the campaign channels 100% of royalty proceeds to aid in psychological treatment and traumatic support for individuals or refugees coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of acts of violence, war or other traumatic incidents. By turning royalty rights into human rights, ‘Sound Affects’ sheds light on the lingering reality of PTSD.
Research shows that 4 out of 5 PTSD episodes are triggered by sounds, with everyday noises taking victims back to their traumatic experiences and reopening their wounds. While several NGOs provide aid, sustaining funds is a recurring challenge, making it even harder for victims to get access to help.*
To support NGOs dedicated to assisting trauma survivors, Sixieme Son and Saatchi & Saatchi used foley techniques to create a collection of sound effects made from everyday items, that mimic PTSD triggers. With an array of sounds ranging from gunshots to explosions, sirens and helicopter whirs, the collection is ideal for frequent users of sound effects clips in entertainment, advertising and audio-visual productions.
“All of this could have been done digitally, but we wanted to be authentic and truly capture how real everyday sounds around us can take PTSD victims back to their disturbing past.” explains Ahmed Haffar, Managing Partner at Mindloop Studios and The Voice of Dubai.
Behind each sound, there lies a real story of trauma like Ferhana’s, a refugee from Kabul, who finds that the hum of her aunt’s sewing machine triggers memories of tanks tearing through her neighbourhood. By purchasing that track, buyers can directly support her (and others’) recovery journey(s).
“Sound, here, demonstrates its tremendous emotional power. We are proud of this collaboration and the impressive work of all the teams involved”, adds Laurent Cochini, Managing Director of Sixième Son.
“We know that sounds can have a lot of power. And now they have the power to make a difference.” says Sebastien Boutebel, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East.
The Sound Affects collection is available at soundafx.me, with 100% of proceeds being directed to trauma reparation, establishing a sustainable and long-lasting donation mechanic for NGOs dedicated to helping victims around the world suffering from PTSD. By choosing Sound Affects, buyers not only enhance their creative projects but also contribute to the healing journeys of those affected by PTSD.
The campaign video can be viewed here: soundafx.me
*Source: BIOMED CENTRAL
Credits:
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
Client: Sixieme Son
Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
Head of Agency: Ramzi Sleiman
Chief Creative Officer: Sebastien Boutebel
Chief Strategy Officer: Tahaab Rais
Executive Creative Director: Gautam Whader
Senior Creative Director: Bruno Barbosa
Creative Director: Mirko Arico-Torreno
Senior Copywriter: Rohan Kodialbail
Art Director: Sharon Argosino
Copywriter: Thea Noun
Motion Designer: João Xavier
Motion Designer: Michael Marmito
Business Director: Karim El Kari
Associate Business Director: Lea Maalouli
Adrian Mutescu: Business Director Strategy & Insights
Mongi Bhouri: Associate Director Strategy & Insights
Head of production: Shereen Mostafa
Associate Director – post producer: Tania Hage
Digitas Dubai
Senior Creative Director: Eduardo Branco
Creative Director: Caio Gandolfi
Creative Director: Rodrigo Rocha
Senior Art Director: Fabio Koriyama
Senior Content Creator: Greg Szalontai
Senior Designer: Marie-Line Hindi
Business Lead: Nour Abou Alwan
Business Director: Nada Abboud
Sixieme Son
The Voice of Dubai & Managing Partner at Mindloop Studios: Ahmad Haffar
Managing Director: Laurent Cochini
UX Creative Manager: Alexis Mangou
Project Management: Emma Hameau
Global Communication Director: Sophie De Busni
Head SFX Artist : Alexis Mangou
SFX Artist On Camera : Maaz Shahid
Paris Project Lead: Emma Hameau
Head of Project Paris: Laurent Cochini
Head of Project Communication & PR: Sophie De Busni
Truffle Film
Executive Producer: Michel Abou Zeid
Executive Producer: Cynthia Chammas
Director: Danielle Rizkallah
Producer: Antoine Taymour Sfeir
Production Manager: Anthony Zouein
Production Coordinator: Rita Mookaled
Production Runner: Mahmoud Balaghi
Production Driver: Anthony Abboud
Director of Photography: Malek Hosni
Camera operator: Rony Khoubieh
Gaffer: Hani Saad
Rental House: Final Cut
Sound Engineer: Ralph Atallah.
Head of post-production: Mary Bou Akl
Editor: Malek Hosni
Art Director: Rahaf Jammal
Location Manager: Joe Fayad
Location Coordinator: Elie Tawk.