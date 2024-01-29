Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, a leading advertising and communications agency under Publicis Groupe ME, has teamed up with Sixieme Son, world leader in sonic branding and sound design, and Mindloop Studios, to launch a powerful campaign titled “Sound Affects”. Introducing the world's first sound effects library, the campaign channels 100% of royalty proceeds to aid in psychological treatment and traumatic support for individuals or refugees coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of acts of violence, war or other traumatic incidents.  By turning royalty rights into human rights, ‘Sound Affects’ sheds light on the lingering reality of PTSD.

Research shows that 4 out of 5 PTSD episodes are triggered by sounds, with everyday noises taking victims back to their traumatic experiences and reopening their wounds. While several NGOs provide aid, sustaining funds is a recurring challenge, making it even harder for victims to get access to help.*

To support NGOs dedicated to assisting trauma survivors, Sixieme Son and Saatchi & Saatchi used foley techniques to create a collection of sound effects made from everyday items, that mimic PTSD triggers. With an array of sounds ranging from gunshots to explosions, sirens and helicopter whirs, the collection is ideal for frequent users of sound effects clips in entertainment, advertising and audio-visual productions.

“All of this could have been done digitally, but we wanted to be authentic and truly capture how real everyday sounds around us can take PTSD victims back to their disturbing past.” explains Ahmed Haffar, Managing Partner at Mindloop Studios and The Voice of Dubai.

Behind each sound, there lies a real story of trauma like Ferhana’s, a refugee from Kabul, who finds that the hum of her aunt’s sewing machine triggers memories of tanks tearing through her neighbourhood. By purchasing that track, buyers can directly support her (and others’) recovery journey(s).

“Sound, here, demonstrates its tremendous emotional power. We are proud of this collaboration and the impressive work of all the teams involved”, adds Laurent Cochini, Managing Director of Sixième Son.

“We know that sounds can have a lot of power. And now they have the power to make a difference.” says Sebastien Boutebel, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East.

The Sound Affects collection is available at soundafx.me, with 100% of proceeds being directed to trauma reparation, establishing a sustainable and long-lasting donation mechanic for NGOs dedicated to helping victims around the world suffering from PTSD. By choosing Sound Affects, buyers not only enhance their creative projects but also contribute to the healing journeys of those affected by PTSD.

The campaign video can be viewed here: soundafx.me

*Source: BIOMED CENTRAL

