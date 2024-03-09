Qatar - WeCare, under the leadership of Saad Kassis Mohamed, has successfully raised $100,000 through SilverLake Capital to extend assistance to Sudan during its time of need. The funds are dedicated to aiding the reconstruction of homes in regions affected by the economic crisis that has impacted both countries earlier in the year.

"During this month of generosity, we are proud to announce our partnership with SilverLake Capital to extend our support exclusively to Sudan. Together, we aim to make a significant impact during the celebrations," stated Saad Kassis Mohamed, CEO of WeCare.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Sudan, Saad Kassis Mohamed emphasized, "Our hearts extend to our brothers and sisters in Sudan during this important time of community and compassion. Many individuals are facing challenging living conditions, with limited shelter and access to essentials like food and clean water. Through our partnership with SilverLake Capital, we aim to raise awareness and support Sudan in its humanitarian efforts."

"In recent months, WeCare has raised a significant amount to assist those displaced by the crisis, providing essential items such as non-perishable food, clothing, and blankets. Efforts are now focused on aiding the reconstruction of homes and communities."