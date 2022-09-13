Demonstrating the company’s commitment to partnering the UAE in the development of the defence and security sector and economy, four Emiratis gained global experience through a six-month internship at Saab in Sweden, across several of the world’s most advanced industrial facilities. SEEDS joins the company’s local partnership programmes to increase its Emiratisation rate across multiple departments.



Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab in the UAE, said: “We are proud to welcome the inaugural cohort of SEEDS trainees as full-time employees at our facilities in Abu Dhabi. As a leading defence and security company, Saab is uniquely placed to grow Emirati talent by equipping the next generation of Emirati leaders with engineering skills, as well as creating high-tech jobs with rewarding career paths.



Saab’s participation in SEEDS, an initiative created by the UAE defence and security industry enabler Tawazun Economic Council, gave trainees the opportunity to work alongside global experts and receive hands-on experience ahead of taking full-time roles at the company’s facilities in the UAE. During this placement the trainees worked across several departments, including aircraft systems, sub-system maintenance and logistics support, and software development.



Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Officer of the Economic Development Unit at Tawazun Economic Council, added: “We are pleased that Saab has taken this step and look forward to more Emirati engagement with them as we work to support a sustainable pipeline of future talent. A core focus of Tawazun’s Economic Program involves people development and employment programs, identifying critical capabilities and inspiring a skilled national workforce through partnerships with companies such as Saab.”



In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, Saab contributes to both the development of local talent and the long-term growth of the UAE’s defence industry ecosystem.



Saab is also committed to furthering Emiratisation, with 14% of its workforce, specialized in engineering and government relations, comprising of UAE Nationals. Saab will be making robust efforts in the next few years to nurture Emirati nationals with opportunities, with a particular focus on engineering in software development, mechanics, and electronic design.