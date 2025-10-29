Riyadh — The Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), in partnership with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), today launched the Digital FDI Rwanda report at the 9th Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The report, developed by MINICT, DCO and World Economic Forum, presents a comprehensive roadmap to increase digital foreign direct investment, boost technology exports, and accelerate job creation. It highlights Rwanda’s rapid digital transformation and identifies actionable policy and regulatory reforms that make the country a competitive destination for digital-economy investment.

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, said: “Rwanda’s vision is anchored in digital transformation accelerating the economic growth, creating jobs, expanding exports and building an inclusive, knowledge-based economy. This report provides a roadmap for us to continue building a global business environment for technology companies By strengthening trust in our data ecosystem, improving investor facilitation, and expanding digital skills. We look forward to continue our collaboration with DCO and WEF to scale and transform the Digital FDI landscape in Rwanda.”

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, stated: “Rwanda’s story proves that digital investment is not only about capital. It is about courage, collaboration, and conviction. It is about a nation that dared to turn connectivity into opportunity and policy into empowerment. Digital FDI is a bridge between vision and impact. When governments, innovators, and investors align their ambitions, they translate the abstract concept of prosperity to tangible progress that uplifts people’s lives, empowers communities, and turns digital potential into shared human advancement. Rwanda has done exactly that: transforming digital readiness into resilience, and innovation into inclusion.

The DCO is proud to stand beside Rwanda and all our Member States on this journey. Our collaboration has gone beyond attracting digital investments. We are building ecosystems of trust, talent, and transformation that ensure Digital Prosperity for All becomes a lived reality, not just a shared aspiration.”

The report demonstrates that Rwanda’s clear governance structures, pro-innovation policies, and investment-friendly reforms are already driving momentum across sectors such as cloud services, fintech, BPO and ITO, data centers, and govtech. An action plan is provided to enable cross-border data flows, transparent cybersecurity rules, efficient investor facilitation systems, and future-ready talent pipelines.

It also highlights a growing pipeline of digital investment opportunities and provides clear guidance on actions to reduce compliance costs, harmonize digital regulations, and support technology firms in expanding domestically and globally.

Serving as a model for African and DCO Member States, the Digital FDI Rwanda Report will guide nations aiming to replicate Rwanda’s success in creating an enabling environment for digital investment.

Rwanda is one of 16 members of the DCO, which was established in November 2020 on the sidelines of the G20 in Riyadh. Through the DCO platform, Rwanda and its partners will continue to expand cooperation, unlock cross-border opportunities, and position Rwanda as a leading hub in the global digital economy.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Founded in 2020, the DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its 16 Member States, representing nearly 3.5 trillion in GDP and a combined market of over 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

The DCO works with governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to promote digital inclusion, enable cross-border data flows, empower women and youth, and support entrepreneurs and SMEs. It facilitates coordinated digital policies across borders and holds observer status with the United Nations General Assembly and other global bodies.