Riffa Views International School (RVIS) and Bahrain Polytechnic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening joint cooperation in academic and training fields and developing collaborative educational initiatives between the two institutions.

The MoU seeks to implement a range of joint initiatives, including practical training opportunities, educational projects, applied research, and the organization of events and training workshops. It also aims to enhance the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the school and Bahrain Polytechnic. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to support the education sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and to equip students with future-ready skills, contributing to the development of a knowledge-based society.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Michael Donaldson, Head of Riffa Views International School, and Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Polytechnic, during a ceremony held at RVIS in the presence of officials from both institutions.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of RVIS, expressed his appreciation for Bahrain Polytechnic, stating: “We highly value the pioneering role Bahrain Polytechnic plays in advancing technical and applied higher education in the Kingdom. We are pleased to expand our collaboration through this MoU. We are confident that partnering with such a distinguished academic institution will enrich the learning experience of our students and empower them with the practical and academic skills required to meet the demands of the future.”

For his part, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, praised Riffa Views International School, saying: “We are delighted to collaborate with RVIS, which enjoys an excellent reputation and a leading position among private schools in Bahrain. This MoU will enable the implementation of joint initiatives and programs that contribute to developing students’ skills and enhancing the integration between school education and applied learning, in line with the goals of the national education system and Bahrain’s development priorities.”

About RVIS:

RVIS was founded with the goal to Lead the Future of Learning while maintaining cultural ties to the country of Bahrain. This goal came with the belief that personalized learning in small group settings would propel students to have a deeper sense of identity and reach greater academic success

About Bahrain Polytechnic:

Bahrain Polytechnic was established by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa under Royal Decree No. 65 of 2008 to address the growing need for a highly skilled Bahraini workforce that supports economic growth and diversification. The Polytechnic offers a comprehensive range of applied, professional, and technical qualifications - from Diplomas to PhD degrees - designed to meet current and future market demands.

The institution is dedicated to thoroughly preparing its graduates for the global marketplace. Its students emerge with the confidence and competence required to meet professional expectations and excel in their respective fields.

Bahrain Polytechnic also plays a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s national innovation agenda through its commitment to problem-based learning, applied education, the promotion of entrepreneurship, and the development of skills in emerging creative and technical sectors.