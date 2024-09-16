Ajman, UAE: ruya, the UAE’s digital-first Islamic community bank, launches a green initiative, ‘NatureProtect’, in partnership with Sacred Groves, a leading nature-based Community Interest Company. The collaboration will offer customers a simple yet impactful way to contribute to environmental conservation efforts.

Under the NatureProtect initiative, for every AED 1,000 balance in their Current Account, ruya will pledge to protect 1 square foot of primary forest for 10 years. One of the key features of NatureProtect is its digital user experience, enabling customers to visualise the tangible and instant impact their deposits are making on the environment. The ruya app will display a customer’s forest conservation balance right next to their bank balance.

In collaboration with Sacred Groves' expertise in preserving natural habitats, ruya brings a new dimension to ethical and Islamic banking, ensuring its efforts benefit individuals, the community and the environment. This initiative embodies ruya’s core values by combining innovative banking solutions with community engagement to redefine the traditional banking experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya, stated: “We are very excited to bring NatureProtect to our customers, providing them with a meaningful way to contribute to forest preservation. As a digital-first Islamic community bank, we believe in empowering individuals to make a positive impact on the environment and in building a more sustainable world together."

Agreeing with this statement, Vikram Krishna, Co-founder, The Sacred Groves affirmed: "We are delighted to partner with ruya in their conservation journey. Linking account balances to the act of protecting forests and natural habitats is a unique way to make conservation easy, meaningful, transparent and engaging. This first of its kind innovation sets a new standard for organisations across the world to emulate with humanity, business and nature thriving in harmony".

For more information on NatureProtect and ruya’s ethical Islamic banking products, visit ruyabank.ae or download the app today.

About ruya

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support.

For media inquiries: prteam@acornstrategy.com

Website: www.ruyabank.ae

Twitter/X: myruyabank

Instagram: myruyabank

LinkedIn: ruya

Facebook: myruyabank

TikTok: @myruyabank

YouTube: @myruyabank

Snapchat: myruyabank

About Sacred Groves:​

The Sacred Groves is a Community Interest Company, incorporated in England & Wales, driven by the purpose of protecting our planet’s natural habitats and inspiring meaningful change. They aim to arrest deforestation and habitat loss by creating economic models that support the conservation of natural habitats, such as Tokenisation, Conservation Commerce and Junk to Jungles. ​

The Sacred Groves currently protects three forests (two in Wales, UK and one in Nova Scotia, Canada) with the support of companies and individuals from 50+ countries. The Sacred Groves forests in Wales have both been awarded the 'National Forest for Wales' status by the Welsh Government, United Kingdom as a recognition of their rarity, biodiversity value and contribution to the community's well-being. The company was featured in the ‘PwC Net Zero Future50 - Middle East’ Report 2023 amongst the 'Ones to Watch' in Climate Tech innovation in the Middle East. The Sacred Groves was also recognized by the International Advertising Association at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2023 and was invited to the prestigious 'Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum' at COP28 UAE."​