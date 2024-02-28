This acquisition complements Ruder Finn’s consistent double-digit growth in recent years and is the global agency’s first acquisition in the region

Award-winning Atteline will bring a team of just under 40 communication experts to Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn will share its 75 years of experience pioneering communications and combine it with Atteline’s local insights, to help further define and advance the communications landscape in the region

DUBAI, UAE: Leading global communications agency, Ruder Finn, announced today the acquisition of Atteline, a UAE-founded agency headquartered in Dubai, which will be Ruder Finn’s new hub in the Middle East. This acquisition builds on the momentum of Ruder Finn expanding its global strategic footprint with investments in healthcare, enterprise technology, rf techlab, reputation management, crisis communications, social and digital in the last year.

Atteline’s Managing Director and Founder, Sophie Simpson, has had a dynamic career in publishing and communications and founded the firm in 2016. Sophie will work closely with Kathy Bloomgarden, Global CEO of Ruder Finn, and Atul Sharma, who leads Ruder Finn’s Middle East Region. By developing a new hub in Dubai, Ruder Finn aims to meet the growing demand for public relations, marketing communications, digital, and corporate reputation in this region.

“In 2023, our 75th anniversary year, Ruder Finn experienced remarkable double-digit growth,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. “We are committed to expanding our reach and our expertise globally and now is a great time to do so as the UAE, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are continuing to forecast strong growth across all industries. The region is increasingly regarded as an exciting hub for companies around the world. I’m excited to welcome Atteline and Sophie into our leadership team as a strong partner in helping us serve the needs of our global clients.”

“Atteline brings cultural insights and expertise to the agency that can be leveraged to develop our relationships and best serve our clients,” said Atul Sharma, CEO Ruder Finn India & Head Middle East. “Atteline’s multichannel digital and social expertise will be a great complement to Ruder Finn’s strength in this area.”

“This marks an exciting moment for not only Atteline and Ruder Finn but also the MENA region, as we come together with shared values and a caring culture. As one united voice we will champion impactful communications with a localized approach and global capabilities,” said Sophie Simpson, Managing Director & Founder of Atteline. “We will use this to ensure we take our clients, team, and partners further than ever before.”

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio 53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio 53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Atteline:

Atteline is a GCC-based integrated communication agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE. With imaginative thinking and intelligent tactics, Atteline sparks conversations that reverberate throughout its network, finding and mobilising brand champions and influencing those who matter in the GCC and beyond. As a specialised agency, Atteline has three divisions; Consumer, Corporate, and Digital, and works alongside some of the most current brands, household names, and disruptive entrepreneurs. Today, Atteline continues to grow in its vision to be better than yesterday and deliver campaigns that shape culture. www.atteline.com