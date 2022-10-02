An exclusive chance to win a 2022 Lexus LX 600 or AED 570,000 in cash. The second winner will win about AED 57,000 in cash, and the third winner will win AED 5,700 .

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:RPM Rent A Car, the Dubai-based company, announced organizing the fifth annual draw on prizes worth more than Dhs630,000 during a unprecedented celebration on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

"We are keen to continue our promotional campaigns periodically by organizing competitions, offers and offering valuable prizes in order to attract more customers," said the Emirati businessman Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of RPM Rent A Car." This event is organized for the fifth year in a row," he added.

Al Marzouqi indicated that the draw will be done under the supervision of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai,DED, represented by the Commercial Control and Consumer Protection section, with permit No. (1206230) and permit No. (1228050).

Al Marzouqi stated that there is still an attractive opportunity to participate in the draw now, both inside and outside the UAE, as participation requires the purchase of a voucher from RBM in the amount of at least Dhs299 to compete for one of the three prizes.

He revealed that the first grand prize winner will receive a Lexus LX 600 - 2022 model, or Dhs570,000 in cash, while the second winner will win about Dhs57,000 in cash, and the third winner will win Dhs5,700 .

Al Marzouqi indicated that the voucher holder can benefit from its value up to a period of two months from the date of the prize announcement, and it will be valid until October 15, 2022, stressing that more than one voucher can be purchased to share the draw, the greater the number of vouchers, the greater the chance of winning will be.

The CEO said that the three winners will be announced via a live broadcast from the company's official account on their sites on "Instagram - Tik Tok" and all their other accounts on social networking sites.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi noted that RPM Rent A Car offers the best cars of all kinds with 15 first-class brands that include (BUGATTI, LAMBORGHINI, BENTLEY, Rolls ROYCE, FERRARI, PORSCHE, RANGE ROVER, MERCEDES, LEXUS, CADILLAC, AUDI, TESLA), for rent.

He pointed out that the car rental sector has benefited strongly from the rapid recovery of the tourism sector in the Emirate of Dubai in the wake of the Covid-19 effects, and the return to normal life with great benefits from the " Dubai Expo 2020", which lasted for 6 months and was a strong supporter to the Dubai tourism and travel sector in particular and the UAE economy in general.

Al Marzouqi expected the car rental sector to continue recovering, taking advantage of the economic improvement in the Emirate of Dubai, and thanks to the positive government initiatives that facilitate foreigners' access to long- and medium-term citizenship and residency, stressing that the demand for car rental is witnessing a steady rise with the increasing demand by foreigners and residents.

-Ends-

About RPM Rent A Car:

RPM Rent A Car was established in 1992, starting with one BMW brand car. Their fleet has now increased to 300 of the most expensive car brands, to become one of the top 10 luxury car rental companies in Dubai for Luxury, sports and economic cars.

RPM Rent A Car guarantees its customers the best price offer on all types of cars, as they periodically make special offers and discounts for customers.