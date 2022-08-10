Dubai, UAE: Royal Central Hotel The Palm, the five-star hotel located on the East Crescent of Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, posted a fantastic performance from January to June of this year, doubling its occupancy rate, with the highest being recorded at 96 percent in March compared to 45 percent for the same period last year.

The luxurious property recorded a strong beginning of the year with significant demand from guests who visited the Expo, those who took advantage of the cool weather, and the ease in travel restrictions from neighboring countries and key markets.

Visitors from France, Germany, and the GCC continue to dominate the number of hotel guests, but tourists from Italy are viewed as the new potential market for Royal Central Hotel The Palm.

“We are very proud of our hotel performance for the first half of the year, and we are positive that we can keep the momentum till the end of the year. The impressive growth was from the momentum generated by the hugely successful Expo 2020, which brought immense attention to Dubai and the easing of travel restrictions worldwide. We are projecting the demand to increase during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and as we welcome the festive season, we can see a healthy 2022 for the hospitality industry,” noted Abdulla Alabdulla, Group General Manager, Central Hotels & Resorts.

Occupancy rates in Dubai have averaged 76 percent throughout the first half of 2022, making the city the world leader for hotel occupancies, ahead of New York, London, and Paris, according to the recent tourism data revealed by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Dubai has welcomed 6.17 million international overnight visitors up to May 2022, a 197 percent YoY increase. The 76 percent occupancy figure was maintained from January to April 2022.

Royal Central Hotel The Palm is a perfect destination for leisure travelers looking for exquisite and relaxing sceneries. All rooms provide floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the stunning views of the Arabian Sea, while the unique seating areas are the perfect spot to enjoy the spectacular views of The Palm.

This summer, the 207-room premier property offers up to a 20 percent discount on the best available rate and 15 percent off on food and beverages. In addition, guests have the option of late checkout until 4:00 pm.

Royal Central Hotel is also an ideal venue for various types of occasions like weddings and family gatherings.

The beachfront property has a culinary team who creates an array of international and local dishes. In addition, the F&B outlets will surely capture your palate, be it the Pan Asian-themed Choi restaurant, the Mediterranean-style Royal Grill, or the all-day dining concept of La Maison restaurant.