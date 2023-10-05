Created with input from all team members, the world-renowned hospitality consultancy’s



Employee Value Proposition defines the unique brand values of Ròya International, and why so many employees stay with the company for over a decade

Dubai, UAE – Ròya International, the homegrown consultancy firm with clients in 35 countries, is delighted to unveil its newly created Ròya Employee Value Proposition (EVP). Created to embody and define Ròya International’s core values, and the many reasons why it is such a nurturing and supportive employer, the EVP will now form a core part of the widely respected brand’s unique DNA.



Designed to motivate and retain employees, attract new hospitality talents to the Ròya International family and provide clarity on what makes Ròya so special and unique, every member of the Ròya team contributed to the creation of the EVP.



After consolidating feedback from Ròya’s department heads and results from a business-wide survey, the four pillars of the Ròya EVP were defined as Entrepreneurial, Action, Growth and Impact.



The ‘Entrepreneurial’ pillar reflects the fact that Ròya International is family-orientated, collaborative and enterprising. Ròya employees noted that the company had a family feel, that the working environment was open, honest and transparent, and that they were made to feel valued, secure and comfortable with being themselves and speaking their mind. The ‘Action’ element of the EVP symbolises Ròya’s conviction that nothing is impossible. As a proudly solution-orientated company, Ròya encourages its employees to be proactive, solve problems quickly, and never give up until the job is done.

The ‘Growth’ sector explores how Ròya encourages its employees to learn, grow and push themselves by providing opportunities to work with a diverse range of prestigious clients and brands. The sheer variety of the projects at Ròya enables team members to mature rapidly, and constantly gain fresh knowledge and skills. Finally, the ‘Impact’ pillar honours the idea that Ròya enables employees to create their own story, and shape and develop their own career path within an inspiring and motivating working environment.

The EVP forms part of Ròya’s freshly launched PAIR Programme, the bespoke learning and development Programme that has been designed to Accelerate team member learning and boost the Impact that employees can make at Ròya International.

Ahmed Ramdan, Founder and CEO of Ròya International, said: “Creating our own EVP really helps us to define and encapsulate exactly why Ròya International is such a special and unique company. Launched in 1998, I have watched our team expand over the past 25 years from a team of just two hospitality experts, to over 50 experienced professionals spread across our regional. Many of our employees have been with the brand for as long as ten to 18 years, and our EVP enables us to demonstrate why we are so trusted and respected across the industry. The Ròya EVP will now form a key part of our brand marketing, and it will be incorporated into our new PAIR Programme too. Created following feedback from all our department heads and team members, I hope the EVP will inspire many more hospitality professionals to explore employment opportunities at Ròya, and encourage our current employees to stay with us for many more years to come. Most of all, the EVP reflects our commitment to operating with openness, honesty and transparency.”

For more information about Ròya International, please visit royainternational.com.



About Ròya International

Founded in Dubai, UAE, in 1998, Ròya International is the oldest specialist hospitality consultancy firm in MEA. Bringing two decades of experience in hospitality consultancy, the group specialises in creating and managing iconic properties.



Founded by seasoned hospitality expert and Ròya International CEO Ahmed Ramdan, the group’s 360-degree services are defined under three pillars: Development Advisory, Hospitality Consultancy & Advisory and Hotel Asset Management.



Boasting a talented team of experienced, specialist and senior professionals, Ròya International is proud to work with highly regarded blue-chip clients in over 35 different countries.



Dedicated to providing the hospitality, leisure, tourism and real estate industries with flexible, responsive, objective and multi-disciplinary expert solutions that guarantee results, the group’s prestigious client portfolio continues to grow by the day.



Contact

Ròya International

Shangri-La Office Tower – 6th Floor

Sheikh Zayed Road

P.O. Box 41042

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 4 343 2444

Fax: +971 4 321 7711

Website: https://royainternational.com/



Media Enquiries

Cosmopole Consultancy

E: shireen@cosmopole.com

M: 050 2986104

