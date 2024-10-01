In an exciting first for the UAE, RAW Coffee Company has partnered with Roxy Cinemas as their official beverage provider. The collaboration, set to be announced on October 1st, International Coffee Day, will offer Roxy viewers an exclusive range of artisanal coffees and a variety of other indulgent beverages.

Beyond their signature specialty coffee, movie-goers can now enjoy a vibrant beverage menu featuring matcha lattes, rich and decadent hot chocolates, refreshing fruit smoothies and lemonades, creamy frappes, and iced teas—each drink has been thoughtfully curated by RAW Coffee Company. This exciting collaboration brings together RAW’s renowned expertise in beverage innovation and Roxy Cinemas’ commitment to delivering a premium entertainment experience, creating a one-of-a-kind offering that’s set to redefine movie nights.

This partnership is a groundbreaking moment for cinema-goers, as no other movie theatre in the region offers such a diverse and premium selection. It’s a thrilling addition to the Roxy Cinemas experience, promising to transform movie nights into an indulgent escape for the senses.

Stay tuned for more details as we brew up something special!

About RAW Coffee Company

RAW Coffee Company, established in July 2007, is a specialty coffee roastery based in Dubai. Owned and operated by caffeine aficionados Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood, RAW is dedicated to providing premium roasted coffee to a niche market that values quality, freshness, and sustainability. With over 16 years of experience leading the Middle Eastern specialty coffee scene, RAW is committed to ethical and sustainable business practices, ensuring fair treatment of their supply chain, their farmers and producers and their team.

RAW’s core values include direct and ethical business practices and a promise to deliver premium quality, locally roasted coffee to our customers. In addition to supplying fresh beans, we also provide barista training, import Italian espresso equipment, consultation to hospitality partners, an extensive coffee retail section for grab-and-go customers along with a convenient online home delivery platform. At RAW Coffee Company, we believe in committing to sustainability and its long-term impact to the growth and development of our industry.

RAW Coffee Company has been named BBC Good Food’s Homegrown Roastery UAE Winner 2022 and recognized by Dubai Economy & Tourism for its positive contributions to the F&B industry.

RAW Brands include: