The resort will feature 185 rooms and suites, diverse Food & Beverage options, an exclusive spa and recreational facilities

The new property marks Rotana’s 9th hotel in the North Africa region

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, today announced its foray into the Algerian market with Azure Rotana Resort & Spa. The resort in Algeria’s port city is set to open in March 2023 catering to diverse travellers.

Located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa is in close proximity to the city's iconic landmarks including Fort Santa Cruz and Place du 1er Novembre. Combining authenticity and contemporary designs, the property will boast 185 spacious rooms and suites including eight sea view ambassador suites. Guests will enjoy a wide array of food and beverage options from five outlets including a lobby lounge, a shisha terrace, an all-day dining restaurant, a pool bar, and a specialty restaurant.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana said: “As we continue expanding our footprint in the region, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa represents a key milestone for us as our first hotel in Algeria. North Africa has tremendous potential, and we look forward to further growing our portfolio in the region. Setting new standards in design and hospitality, our new resort will ensure we deliver on our brand promise of “Treasure Time” and make for a great destination holiday for families and visitors to enjoy.”

Furthermore, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa will offer a range of services and amenities including a state-of-the-art spa and treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, and a kid’s club. The grand ballroom will cater for up to 300 people in addition to three fully equipped meeting venues and a business centre to answer any business need.

Ali Saradjia, CEO of Chez Saradjia Group, owning company of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa, added: “Rotana is our partner of choice to help realize our aspirations for the hospitality landscape in Algeria. With their experience in hotel management, we are confident of achieving our project goals that will serve the tourism and hospitality sectors even further. We look forward to providing guests with a memorable experience taking advantage of Azure’s stunning beachfront setting.”

As Rotana continues to expand in the region and diversify its portfolio, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa represents the group’s commitment to development in North Africa and beyond. The soon-to-be-opened resort & spa will make for the perfect option for both business and leisure guests.

-Ends-

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.