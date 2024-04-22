The initiative also sees Cisco’s state-of-the-art technologies to help empower ROSHN’s upcoming Innovation Hub.

The cooperation with Cisco will boost ROSHN’s competitive edge as a regional leader in real estate.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has signed a collaboration framework with Cisco that seeks further innovation in areas such as designing and building future-proof, sustainable smart buildings.

The MoU with Cisco focuses on the potential collaboration between both companies to explore the use of Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology in building future-proof, sustainable, and smart buildings. The initiative will see Cisco’s state-of-the-art technologies deployed to help empower ROSHN’s upcoming Innovation Hub.

“Technology underpins everything we do at ROSHN, and this agreement with Cisco will help us leverage exciting concepts such as IoT for new innovations in areas such as energy efficiency and smart building management. The goal is to use technology for the benefit of our residents and communities throughout the Kingdom,” said Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, ROSHN Group.

Salman Faqeeh, Managing Director, Cisco Saudi Arabia said: “Our collaboration with ROSHN underscores Cisco's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices for smart and connected communities in the Kingdom. The initiative aims to explore the use of state-of-the art technologies to digitally empower ROSHN and support the company to continue playing a major role in the growth of the kingdom’s real estate market”.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

