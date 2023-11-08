ROSHN has signed a membership agreement with Bayan Credit Bureau to access local and global credit reports covering more than 180 countries.

The partnership reflects ROSHN’s core corporate values of trust, integrity, and responsibility and commitment to strategic partnerships that enable Vision 2030.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed a membership agreement with Bayan Credit Bureau, a leading provider of local and global credit reports in more than 180 countries.

This agreement aims to enhance the process of obtaining comprehensive credit, financial, and commercial reports about potential clients and partners. This step is part of ROSHN's efforts to ensure making informed and responsible partnership decisions in line with its core institutional values of trust, integrity, and responsibility.

The agreement was signed by Iain Mcbride, Head of Commercial at ROSHN Group, and Talal Alshehri, Chief Business Officer of Bayan. On this occasion, David Grover, CEO of ROSHN, said, “At ROSHN, making informed partnerships is not solely a smart business decision but it is a responsibility to work with transparent partners that we are confident can successfully aid us in enabling Saudi's ambitious Vision 2030 goals of home ownership and economic diversification. Working with Bayan will enable us to enhance the scope and increase the efficiency of our credit dealings with potential customers and further, through access to global reports, identifying strategic partnership opportunities with world-class businesses who share our ambitions. We’re proud to partner with Bayan and set new standards in the Kingdom,”

Talal Alshehri, Chief Business Officer of Bayan Credit Bureau, also stated, "We are pleased to sign a membership agreement with ROSHN. This partnership will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and accurate credit reports. We are committed to providing reliable and high-quality credit information and strive to help companies make informed strategic decisions. We look forward to share the data and to work closely with ROSHN to achieve our shared goals and enhance transparency and trust in the Saudi market."

In this context, representatives from both parties expressed their happiness with the signing of the agreement and the importance of this cooperation in enhancing transparency, credibility, and trust in the Saudi economy.

With this signing, ROSHN reaffirms its commitment to strengthening strong and sustainable partnerships and emphasizes that quality and reliability are paramount to achieving its strategic goals."

About Bayan Credit Bureau

Bayan is a leading company specialized in credit reporting, due diligence reports, data analysis, and providing risk assessment solutions and credit consultations. It operates under a license from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA). Bayan aims to facilitate informed decision-making for entities and companies by offering comprehensive credit information services. It maintains a database for all the commercial entities have credit relations in the Banking system. Moreover, it covers over a million commercial records in the Kingdom, more than 300,000 audited financial statements, and information on over 200 million companies worldwide. The bureau strives to enhance credit efficiency, increase transparency in the Saudi economy, and support the economic development goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

For more information, visit: www.bayancb.com

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living, visit Roshn.sa