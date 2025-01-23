ROSHN Group is set to illuminate its growth and transformation into a leading multi-asset developer at the fourth edition of the Real Estate Future Forum

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, is set to highlight the rapid growth within the country’s real estate sector at the fourth edition of the Real Estate Future Forum. The Group will showcase how the sector is experiencing substantial growth across verticals such as residential, retail, and commercial real estate.

ROSHN Group will also outline its new verticals as part of its expansion strategy, including sports, healthcare, education, hospitality, hotels, and more, emphasizing its commitment to shaping vibrant, sustainable developments across the Kingdom.

As a strategic partner of the event for the fourth consecutive year, ROSHN Group will showcase its innovative approach to integrated community living, and will also provide updates on its mixed-use destinations, retail and commercial projects, as well as its state-of-the-art sports facilities.

Visitors to ROSHN Group’s stand at the Real Estate Future Forum will be immersed in the experience of living in a ROSHN community, using a variety of virtual and augmented reality technologies. ROSHN Group will also highlight its commercial partnerships, accenting its contributions to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification through investments in local content and construction supply chains.

"We have partnered with the Real Estate Future Forum since its first edition, as we see the value of bringing together key audiences from around the world to learn more about the Kingdom's rapidly growing real estate industry," said ROSHN Group's Acting CEO, Dr Khalid Johar. "This year’s theme is shaping dreams into reality, and it encapsulates our belief in how ROSHN Group is contributing to the country’s growth by developing communities and destinations that are both human-centric and integrated. We are looking forward to this year's edition and showcasing what ROSHN Group is doing to raise standards throughout the industry."