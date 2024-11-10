ROSHN expands its strategic real estate offerings by diversifying its portfolio to include a variety of new sectors beyond residential, in line with its long-term objectives.

Rebranding will strengthen its strategic advancements in expansion and growth, solidifying the Group’s new identity as the Kingdom’s national champion of mixed-use, multi-asset destination real estate and a key enabler of Vision 2030 goals, unlocking promising horizons for new market sectors, investors, and partners.

Riyadh: In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to enhancing its core business of developing vibrant and sustainable destinations, ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has introduced a new identity and strategic focus that expands its remit to include asset classes beyond its core residential offering.

This transformation into a multi-asset developer cements ROSHN's status as a trailblazer in the real estate sector and sets the stage for an innovative approach to developing mixed-use projects and multi-asset destinations.

The launch of ROSHN Group's fresh visual identity signifies a significant milestone in its commitment to broadening its real estate portfolio and establishing integrated destinations that cater to society's diverse needs. Through this initiative, ROSHN aims to further enhance the quality of life for the Kingdom and its people and actively contribute to realizing the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

ROSHN is set to unveil a portfolio of transformative projects that will mark a significant milestone in its journey. These projects will showcase an exceptional diversity of assets, creating unparalleled investment opportunities, elevating living standards, and driving economic growth.

The Group’s new portfolio will encompass its core asset classes of 200 million square meters of residential property alongside over four million square meters of gross leasable area retail, commercial, and hospitality; its enabling assets of education, mosques, and healthcare; and its opportunity assets of transport and logistics, including warehouses, industrial parks, and knowledge hubs, and leisure and entertainment, ranging from entertainment centres to fitness hubs.

ROSHN will develop these diverse assets beyond its integrated communities, enabling ROSHN to amplify living standards, foster economic growth, and contribute to societal progress in alignment with Vision 2030 objectives.

"At ROSHN, we've always taken pride in our role as a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a vision to transform urban living,” said Ghada Al Rumayan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Marketing and Communication Officer. “With our own evolution, this vision becomes even more tangible as we introduce our expanded approach and dedication to improving quality of life through iconic new destinations across the Kingdom. Our growing portfolio now seamlessly integrates forward-thinking amenities and elevated connectivity, fostering opportunities for commercial partnerships, job creation, investment, and economic growth in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030,” she added.

ROSHN embodies a distinctive model in real estate development; its evolution is driven by its commitment to execution excellence that raises standards, becoming one of the leading regional developers for ESG with the goal of contributing to the Kingdom's net-zero emissions target by 2050. ROSHN's core values of innovation and social responsibility are woven into the fabric of its ambitious new strategy. These have also evolved to strengthen the foundations of ROSHN’s new strategy, its partnerships, and its value to customers, citizens, and the Kingdom.

Since its establishment, ROSHN’s evolution has been built on numerous successes in bringing its new way of living to the Kingdom through fully integrated communities and iconic destinations. ROSHN has so far launched five developments across three Saudi regions. These projects are distinguished by their modern designs that respect local heritage and offer diverse amenities, fostering vibrant communities that cater to the needs of various residents. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY in Jeddah, its most ambitious and transformational project to date, with a first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom central canal linking distinct districts set to contribute to writing a new chapter in Jeddah's lifestyle and realize one of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by placing the city among the top 100 most liveable cities in the world.

In the meantime, the launch of the iconic ROSHN Front retail and lifestyle destination in Riyadh marked the Group’s first foray into new real estate verticals, standing as an early milestone on its diversification journey. With yet more projects across the Kingdom, ROSHN’s evolution will bring a clear identity to the Group’s portfolio and delivery, attracting new investment and partners to the Kingdom in support of Vision 2030 goals.