Dubai, UAE – As small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to serve as the backbone of the UAE economy, ROSA eSolutions has announced a new strategic initiative designed to help these businesses accelerate digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth.

Drawing on recent research into the performance and competitiveness of SMEs in the UAE, the Toronto-based firm aims to equip small and medium enterprises with tailored, data-led marketing strategies that strengthen their digital presence and long-term resilience.

Recent studies highlight that the success of SMEs in the UAE is closely linked to their ability to maintain strategic focus, manage knowledge effectively, and build dynamic business processes underpinned by financial discipline and technological innovation.

Despite their significant contribution in GDP and employment, many SMEs still face challenges in establishing mature digital systems, consistent brand visibility, and measurable marketing performance.

Recognizing this gap, ROSA eSolutions is expanding its consultancy services to deliver what it describes as a ‘growth ecosystem’ for SMEs, a framework that integrates strategy, content, analytics, and capability building.

The initiative aims to assist business owners move from short-term marketing actions to long-term, insight-driven digital programs that build credibility and impact across multiple platforms.

“SMEs are pillars of the UAE’s economy—their challenges are real, and their ambitions large,” said Robert Shakir, Senior Marketing Consultant at ROSA eSolutions. “Our SME Growth Initiative is built with those realities in mind. We’re not offering one-size-fits-all campaigns; we’re designing strategic, adaptable roadmaps that align digital storytelling with business goals. By combining insights from recent UAE studies with our practical experience, we help SMEs build the kind of digital infrastructure that supports sustainable growth.”

ROSA’s new offering underscores its belief that the future of SME success lies in intelligent digital integration. The firm’s approach combines market research with audience mapping, performance analytics, and content that resonates with evolving consumer behaviour. Through this, ROSA seeks to empower SMEs to strengthen customer trust, optimize marketing investments, and scale operations with confidence.

As the UAE continues to invest in entrepreneurship, digital infrastructure, and private-sector innovation, initiatives like ROSA’s are expected to play an instrumental role in enabling SMEs to compete effectively and grow sustainably.

With pilot collaborations already underway in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the firm plans to expand its SME engagement program across the region in the coming months.

About ROSA eSolutions

ROSA eSolutions is a Toronto based digital marketing firm that specializes in creating dynamic strategies to achieve organic growth and enhance brand presence online. With a focus on creative content, audience engagement, and strategic planning, ROSA eSolutions helps businesses thrive in the digital age. The company has set up presence in the UAE to serve the entire Middle East region from its UAE office. For further info, please visit the company’s website: https://erosa.ae/ .