Rock Developments has announced the commencement of construction on Rock White project in New Heliopolis as part of its commitment to maintaining customer trust and upholding its reputation for reliability.

Spanning over 25.52 acres in the heart of New Heliopolis, the project has swiftly entered its construction phase shortly after its launch.

Eng. Emad Doss, founder of El Batal for Investment and Rock Developments, stated that the commencement of the Rock White project is part of the company’s plan to execute its projects according to a timeline that enhances client trust.

Doss said that the project aligns with the aspirations of the company’s clients and reinforces the company’s commitment to transforming its vision for the project into a tangible reality, highlighted the significance of this step in contributing to the development of New Heliopolis as a distinguished destination for clients in East Cairo.

He added that the Rock White is a residential compound spanning 25.52 acres in the heart of New Heliopolis. It is located just one minute from the Suez Road and directly on the Baron Axis. The project boasts a strategic location close to Cairo International Airport, as well as several key services, including healthcare, education, and sports facilities.

He pointed out that the built-up area of the project does not exceed 10% of its total area, with the remaining space allocated to commercial services, green spaces, gardens, and landscaping. The landscaping and gardens alone cover over 30,000 sqm. The company aims to deliver an integrated development that offers the highest standards of luxury and quality of life for its clients.

The company’s founder noted that the residential component of the project consists of 30 buildings, comprising a total of 770 fully finished units with areas ranging from 117 to 236 sqm. The project offers a variety of unit sizes to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of clients.

The commercial part of the project comprises a supermarket, a bank, a pharmacy, various retail shops, and a sports yard featuring tennis and football facilities, as well as a children’s play area.

He disclosed that the Rock White is part of the company’s expansion strategy, which involves launching five major projects in East Cairo with investments exceeding EGP 10bn. The project is being developed in partnership with the National Asset Management and Investment company, while Rock Developments overseeing its development and marketing.

He concluded by affirming the company’s dedication to fully committing its efforts to guarantee the success and excellence of this robust partnership.