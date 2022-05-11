AMMAN, Jordan: F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd/Jordan (Roche) and Electronic Health Solutions International (EHSI), the world’s leading companies in healthcare and technology, held a meeting today to sign a long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expedite personal healthcare services through advanced technological solutions at EHSI’s headquarters in King Hussein Business Park, Amman, Jordan.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Carole Hassoun, General Manager for Roche- Levant and Mr. Ghassan Al-Lahham, CEO of EHSI, in the presence of representatives from both companies.

This strategic partnership’s main goal is to propel the personal healthcare landscape forward by employing technology to provide better experiences and drive improved patient results. Built on three pillars, the partnership will first work on increasing data science collaborations through raising awareness about the use and application of machine learning models. Second, it will support multi-country collaboration through various networking initiatives between both healthcare giants. And lastly, it aims to aggregate research collaboration to co-author and publish scientific papers in select journals and outlets.

Dr. Carole Hassoun, General Manager of Roche Levant, commented: ‘In the digital age that we’re governed by today, technology and data analysis are paramount factors in developing the health care system, improving the quality of medical services, and providing a healthy and better life for patients.

‘This partnership reflects a promising approach to a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that ensures improved patient outcomes as well as more effective methods of treatment and care. It is also part of Roche’s efforts to become a trusted partner by health authorities as it continues to uncover unprecedented advancements in the current healthcare system.’

Mr. Ghassan Al-Lahham, CEO of EHSI, stated that ‘this MoU is amongst the most important agreements EHSI has signed due to its added value, particularly in the field of data analysis, where the Kingdom is seen as a leading body in healthcare data. In cooperation with a reputable and leading company such as ‘Roche’, who was aware of the divide and approached EHSI to leverage technology and build on our joint efforts, we aim to deliver data that will raise the level of scientific research and studies, which play a direct role on advancing the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.’

It is worth noting that this long-term partnership will provide new horizons for cooperation, exchange of knowledge and experiences and sharing of data and insights to develop innovative healthcare solutions capable of serving patients to the fullest, in addition to discovering opportunities that will develop experiences and enhance health awareness.

-Ends-

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About EHSI

EHSI is a healthcare IT company that is solely focused on the Middle East healthcare market. EHSI is dedicated to support healthcare organizations in the Middle East to improve the quality of care through internationally proven technologies.

With over 420 experts, EHSI has both the capacity and the hands-on experience to deliver scalable regional healthcare automation.

EHSI, one of the region’s pioneers in redefining healthcare delivery, improves people’s lives and the healthcare experience through automating the health sector.

Our innovative signature products include “Hakeem” program and "Hakeem Claim" program. These products enable the health sector in the region to improve healthcare quality with highly effective technologies.