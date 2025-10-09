Dubai, UAE: RNTrust Group, a global leader in secure digital transformation, and ThreatLeap, an innovative cybersecurity company specializing in continuous security monitoring and AI-driven threat intelligence, are proud to announce a strategic partnership based on a mutual agreement. The collaboration supports RNTrust’s mission to deliver next-generation solutions that enable organizations to operate securely and confidently, while accelerating ThreatLeap’s expansion across Europe, the GCC, and the United States.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Dubai, RNTrust Group has long been at the forefront of enabling digital trust for enterprises worldwide. This partnership further strengthens RNTrust’s cybersecurity offerings to address today’s evolving digital threats.

"At RNTrust Group, our mission has always been to help organizations build and maintain digital trust in an increasingly complex environment. Including ThreatLeap in RNTrust portfolio and sharing a joint vision and resources allows us to enhance our cybersecurity ecosystem with advanced, AI-driven capabilities that bring real-time visibility and actionable intelligence to our clients. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver secure digital transformation and reinforces our commitment to safeguarding data, systems, and identities across all sectors.” -Tomislav Hrisoho, Chairman and CEO, RNTrust Group

ThreatLeap’s cutting-edge SaaS platform delivers complete security monitoring with built-in cyber intelligence, powered by AI. It identifies security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposures in real time, providing timely alerts and actionable threat intelligence to help organizations respond proactively to cyber risks.

Through this strategic partnership, ThreatLeap’s platform will become a key cybersecurity solution within RNTrust Group’s portfolio, while ThreatLeap remains an independent entity. Together, the companies will offer clients a comprehensive and integrated approach to managing security risks, helping organizations to:

Enhance resilience against emerging cyber threats

Strengthen compliance with global and regional regulatory frameworks

Protect critical digital assets, a wide spectrum of threats, including threat actors, network and web application security vulnerabilities, malicious software, phishing campaigns, third party security breaches, GDPR/PCI-DSS violations and dark/deep web exposure

Leverage AI-driven insights to anticipate and mitigate risks before they escalate

“Partnering with RNTrust Group is a tremendous opportunity to scale our impact globally,” said Leon Juranic, Co-Founder and CTO, ThreatLeap. “Our shared vision of creating secure and trusted digital postures will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide.”

This partnership underscores RNTrust Group’s commitment to innovation and cybersecurity leadership, while giving ThreatLeap the opportunity to expand its presence in new markets and further develop its platform to meet global client needs and addressing ever evolving threats.

About RNTrust Group

RNTrust Group is a pioneering software company enabling secure digital transformation worldwide. Its solutions span Enterprise AI Content Management, Business Process Management, Case Management, Hyperautomation, AI-powered Cyber Intelligence, Cryptographic Trust, and Stratum-1 Time Synchronization.

The company is recognized by leading system integrators, vendors, and consulting firms including TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, E&Y, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, IBM, ENGINEERING, and Gecko. RNTrust is trusted for digital transformation and Cryptographic Trust initiatives.