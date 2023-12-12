Hongqi has chosen Riyadh as the stage for the grand unveiling of its latest masterpiece, the Hongqi HS3, a luxurious mid-size multi-purpose SUV, making an illustrious entry into the Middle East and Saudi Arabia during the Riyadh Motor Show.

This marks the car’s second global reveal, following its captivating debut at the Shanghai Auto Show last April, where it immediately captured widespread attention and admiration.

Renowned for seamlessly merging authenticity with cutting-edge innovation, the Hongqi HS3 stands as the epitome of sophistication and technological craftsmanship.

Crafted under the expert guidance of Gilles Taylor, the visionary behind the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Head of Design at Hongqi since 2018, this exceptional car aims to embody elegance and practicality, precisely tailored for Saudi Arabia’s discerning drivers seeking a harmonious blend of style and performance.

Jason Blane, General Manager of Hongqi at AL-TAWKILAT, highlighted, "Our presence at the Riyadh Motor Show reaffirms our unwavering commitment to introducing our latest offerings. Hongqi is deeply involved with our customers and car enthusiasts in the Saudi market, striving to resonate positively within the diverse and evolving Saudi market. Our objective is to have the new Hongqi lineup warmly embraced by consumers seeking a perfect fusion of performance and luxury."

Highlighting the Riyadh Motor Show, Hongqi will showcase its luxurious H9, the fully electric E-HS9, and the versatile and sporty HS5, along with the recent addition of the striking, Ousado, all are perfectly set to leave a mark in the vibrant Saudi market.