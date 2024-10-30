Dubai, UAE: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai has hosted a delegation of education leaders from India and China to discuss the future of experiential learning in bridging the gap between high school and university. The two-day Educreator forum, staged at the university’s internationally renowned Innovation Center, also showcased the growing reputation of Dubai as a global hub for education.

Opening the event, Kathleen Davis, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Associate Provost at RIT Rochester, spoke about the necessity of learning by doing in order to develop 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, adaptability and creativity. She also stressed the importance of building international partnerships and championing diversity to ensure that students are prepared for collaboration and innovation across an inter-connected world.

Delivering the keynote speech was Sundar Kumarasamy, Founder and CEO of a first-of-its-kind global experiential learning platform, Excelerate, which unites learners and organizations across 180 countries. Kumarasamy’s address focussed on the need to stay ahead and adapt to the accelerating pace of change. Citing industry examples of globally renowned brands, he demonstrated the pitfalls of overlooking transformational trends and discussed how a bold approach to market disruption is the key to innovation and growth.

In the panel discussion that followed, representatives from schools and educational organizations in India and China shared insights into experiential learning practices that go beyond traditional lessons through interdisciplinary and creative techniques. The discussion also highlighted the impact of different learning styles in creating personalized strategies to achieve learning outcomes and academic goals. Concluding the session, the panellists reflected on the opportunities to explore structured pathways from school to university that encompass experiential learning.

The event went on to cover a series of case studies, including RIT’s Tiger Stripes program, which has been adapted in collaboration with Excelerate to offer early access to experiential learning. Explaining the initiative Kumarasamy said, “The aim is to provide early opportunities for young people to explore, express and expand their interests in a safe and pressure-free environment. It engages the next generation of learners and allows them to try out different things without the fear of failure, helping them to achieve personal goals and reflect on their future career.”

Educreator is an annual event in the RIT calendar, taking place at the university’s Dubai campus for the first time. Speaking about the event, Davis remarked, “Educreator is a ground-breaking global forum, bringing together visionary secondary school and higher education leaders to collaborate and innovate student learning models. This year’s event marks a milestone for RIT as we launch our first global symposium in Dubai, providing a unique opportunity to share ideas, challenge traditional methods, and collectively reimagine how experiential learning can shape the future of education. By uniting educators from diverse backgrounds and regions, we aim to ensure that experiential learning becomes a universal approach to preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

Leading the RIT Dubai delegation at the event, Saleh Yammout, Vice President for Finance and Administration said, “RIT has long been a pioneer in experiential learning through its co-op program, and we are now building on this with research collaborations, corporate partnerships, and other innovative approaches. As we look to the future, it’s essential for us to work with leading international high schools to shape our curriculum to support students’ transition to university. This event, the first of its kind at RIT Dubai, will act as a vital platform to attract high-caliber international students to the UAE. In doing so, we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, further cementing its reputation as an international hub for both education and industry.”

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with a storied 185 year history. Entering its next stage of growth in the region, RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.