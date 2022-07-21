Dubai, UAE: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai has joined forces with sustainable vehicle company, ONE MOTO, to develop a range of three innovative electric motorcycles that will transform last-mile transportation. The project will be conducted in the first-of-its-kind Smart Mobility and Innovation Centre, which will act as an iconic pillar of innovation within the region.

The ground-breaking project aims to expand the use of electric motorcycles in the delivery and logistics industry, to help achieve the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. The new partnership will see Engineering faculty and students collaborate on the research, design, fabrication and testing for the new electric vehicles.

The agreement between the two organizations was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RIT Dubai President, Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf and One Moto Founder and CEO, Mr. Adam Ridgway. Dr. Al-Assaf remarked, “Sustainability is one of the pillars on which RIT’s new campus was built. It is interwoven in our brand identity, and we are therefore committed to working on environmentally friendly projects that support the overall vision of this country. Our partnership with ONE MOTO represents how education and industry can collaborate to achieve the goals of the UAE.”

The new project builds on a range of ongoing initiatives led by RIT Dubai to support the goals of the UAE 2050 environment strategy. The University’s Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Center is already working on research projects with leading international companies and universities to explore the geothermal coupling of refrigeration systems, the creation of bio-fuels from palm waste, and the use of water from air harvesting.

Dr Ghalib Kahwaji, Chair of the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department, Principal Investigator of the Geothermal Coupling of Refrigeration Systems research, and lead for the Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Center, is among the RIT Dubai faculty involved in this latest initiative. He said, “The One Moto project is at the core of the sustainability research track at RIT. It will revolutionize the application of electric motorcycles in the delivery and logistics industry in the UAE and the region.”

He continued, “By helping to minimize the dependence on fossil fuels and reduce the carbon footprint of the country, it will speed up the progress towards net zero energy and pollution goals. This project will also serve as an excellent opportunity for industrial and entrepreneurial training for the students, readying them for the future job market.”

An ambitious pioneer in the electric transportation market, ONE MOTO is planning the development of three new vehicles, alongside swappable battery banks, using industry-changing innovation and hyper-modular designs and applications. The company applies the principles of environmental sustainability and driver safety in the development of its vehicles, using recycled materials and data capture technology.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Mr. Ridgway said, “This country has been built on the belief that everything is possible and it’s clear the team at RIT share this sentiment. We are delighted to unite expertise to ensure we are collectively redesigning the way we move, from a position of sustainability, efficiency, data-driven wisdom and to ensure we embed our technology and innovation within the DNA of the UAE Government’s green initiatives. United we will demonstrate the UAE action before COP28 and work towards our mission, to electrify all last-mile vehicles in the UAE by 2024.”

The new, iconic and industry changing electric motorcycles are expected to be adopted by individual commuters as well as last-mile delivery and logistics companies and are anticipated to go to market in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with a storied 185 year history. Entering its next stage of growth in the region, RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.

About ONE MOTO

ONE MOTO is a multi-award winning, fintech meets hardtech, electric vehicle manufacturer, producing the highest performing transport for the delivery and last-mile industry. ONE MOTO was born from a need to bring change, recognising three critical issues; environment, profitability of the industry; and the safety and welfare of riders/drivers. As data-driven vehicles, ONE MOTO products are considered a “smartphone on wheels”. The ONE MOTO brand is built on five core values; Sustainability, Experience, Affordability, Convenience and Technology.