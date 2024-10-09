Ring will be showcasing the new Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera, along with interactive product demos in its smart home stand

Ring will also introduce their new features for Ring Home subscription plans, helping customers see more, know more, and protect more

Dubai, UAE: Ring, the home security brand, will be participating at GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech and start-up event taking place from October 14-18 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Ring will spotlight its innovative suite of devices including Video Doorbells, Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras, as well as the company’s latest offering – the new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera in addition to new features for their Ring Home subscription plans (formerly Ring Protect). Visitors can also enjoy a walk through the smart home built on site, showcasing interactive product demos that highlight the benefits of a whole-home security system.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of Business Development – Emerging Markets, Ring, said: “GITEX Global 2024 gives us a unique opportunity to engage directly with our customers, demonstrate the utility of our products, and showcase how easy it is to keep an eye on what matters the most with Ring cameras, Doorbells and subscription plans. After all, ensuring peace of mind for our customers – wherever they may be – is at the heart of everything we do at Ring. Our innovative devices are designed to provide seamless, real-time security and connection to the home, no matter the distance.”

The latest addition to the Ring family, the new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera has an in-built mount that can pan 360 degrees and tilt 169 degrees, allowing customers to see every corner of their home. It delivers high-quality video footage and reliable functionality, including full and clear HD video and colour night vision with expansive pan and vertical tilt coverage. Customers can also enjoy all the features they love and trust from Ring, including Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts.

On November 5, Ring Protect will become Ring Home. Ring Home subscription plans are designed to help you see more, know more, and protect more and will offer three plan tiers including Home Basic, Home Standard, and the brand-new Home Premium tier. With these subscription plans, customers can save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days. Video Preview Alerts which provide a short video clip preview of the device’s motion alerts will be available on Basic, Standard, and Premium plans. In addition, Standard and Premium subscribers can now enjoy Doorbell Calls, which alert users like a phone call when someone is at their door, and Extended Live View, extending the current 12-minute timeout to 30 minutes. For Premium users, Continuous Live View is now offered on select cameras, along with 24/7 Recording.

Visitors can experience firsthand Ring’s two new earth tone colours for their Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) with Privacy Shutter: bright Blush and neutral-toned Starlight, offering versatile protection and personalised peace of mind.

Ring’s product range has expanded significantly, from the flagship Video Doorbells that allow users to answer their door from anywhere in the world, to Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras that keep an eye on every corner of one’s property, and the Ring Alarm that enhances customers’ peace of mind with smart motion detection. Additionally, all Ring products can be linked, managed and controlled from the free Ring app – creating a ‘Ring of Security’ around the home.

Ring’s top executives and experts will be available at Hall 20 Stand B05 to meet with potential distributors and customers and demo the full range of Ring products available.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring creates new ways to connect to the places, people and things important to its customers. First known for its iconic Video Doorbell, Ring now offers customisable solutions compatible with just about any home, from cameras to alarm systems and a wide range of accessories. Core to the experience is the Ring app, empowering customers to stay connected no matter where they are, because distance shouldn’t separate people from what they care about. Ring is an Amazon company.

For more information, visit www.ring.com.