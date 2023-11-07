Riffa Views, Bahrain:Riffa Views, the real estate developer of the Riffa Views residential complex, announced that it has achieved record total sales exceeding 20 million dinars since the beginning of the year 2022. Eighty-one residential units of different types have been sold in the Park Estate of Riffa Views.

On this occasion, Mr. Yasser Abdulrahman Alraee, Managing Director of Riffa Views, said, "The volume of sales achieved confirms the desire of clients to choose Riffa Views, which is one of the distinguished real estate projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain because it offers the advantages of modern housing, including the availability of vast green areas, communal gardens, and public facilities for families, in addition to the Riffa Views International School and the Royal Golf Club."

Alraee pointed out that the real estate market is witnessing an increase in demand for community properties due to the advantages and privacy that these projects offer to the owners. He also highlighted that the presence of the Riffa Views Owners Association enhances confidence among the owners and increases the market value of the properties in the project, as the quality of services provided, and maintenance are maintained in the common areas. This is especially important since the association members, who represent the owners of these units, contribute to the decisions taken to maintain and develop their community.

Riffa Views consists of three upscale estates: Oasis, Lagoon, and Park. The villas available for sale in the Park Estate are distinguished by their designs that reflect the architectural style of the northern Mediterranean through the external designs, color choices, and use of tiles for the roofs. Additionally, the Park Estate offers common areas interspersed with vast gardens and green corridors.

Riffa Views offers a variety of options for units and villas to its clients of different areas and sizes. The five-bedroom units have a building area of 472 square meters and are located on lands ranging in size from 650 to 1,000 square meters. There are signature villas with a built-up area of up to 850 square meters, providing direct views of the grand garden in the Park Estate, which spans an area of 25,000 square meters. These villas contain 12 rooms, including 6 master bedrooms, with land areas starting from 1,500 and going up to 3,500 square meters. They also feature swimming pools with their facilities and separate rooms for drivers and domestic workers.

About Riffa Views:

Riffa Views is an integrated modern and environment-friendly project. It comprises three exclusively distinct Signature Estates (Oasis - Lagoons - Park), a Colin Montgomerie championship golf course, a world-class international school (Riffa Views International School) and state-of-theart facilities and amenities. In creating an integrated development, we are establishing a sustainable community.

