London - Revolut, the global fintech leader, has today opened its new global headquarters in London's Canary Wharf. The strategic move reinforces the company’s UK roots and vision to become the world’s leading financial services provider.

Revolut has cemented its position as a global financial leader, as of today announcing it has surpassed 65 million customers worldwide, with 12 million of those in the UK. The company has also announced a firm timeline for its goal of serving 100 million customers, aiming to reach this milestone by mid 2027, as well as aiming to enter more than 30 new markets by 2030.

To power this growth, Revolut is committing $13bn (£10bn) in investments over the next five years, which will support the creation of 10,000 jobs globally. This includes significant funding for established and high-growth regions, such as a $4bn (£3bn) commitment to the UK, $1.2bn (£880m) for its Western Europe hub in France, and $500m (£375m) to accelerate its operations in the US. The investments will also drive further growth in other European markets as well as launches in new markets across Latin America, APAC, and the Middle East.

Nik Storonsky, CEO & Co-founder of Revolut, commented: "Our mission has always been to simplify money for our customers, and our vision to become the world’s first truly global bank is the ultimate expression of that. From our roots here in the UK, we've grown to serve over 65 million customers globally and today's opening of our new Global HQ in London is the launchpad for our future. This HQ will be central to driving our growth towards our next milestone of 100 million customers."

As set out in keynotes throughout the day, Revolut’s vision for global growth is built on four key pillars: international expansion, product innovation, the continued growth of Revolut Business, and category disrupting strategic partnerships.

International Expansion - Today the company announced significant progress across key regions:

Latin America: Revolut’s launch as a bank in Mexico is expected early next year, and has continued to advance plans to enter Colombia , and Argentina , with a further bank license application in the pipeline for 2025.

Revolut’s launch as a bank in is expected early next year, and has continued to advance plans to enter , and , with a further bank license application in the pipeline for 2025. APAC: Having secured a payments license in April 2025, Revolut is preparing to launch in India . The company has also established a new global tech hub in the Philippines , a strategic move to support its international operations across timezones, and is also in the process of obtaining further licenses in Australia and New Zealand .

Having secured a payments license in April 2025, Revolut is preparing to launch in . The company has also established a new global tech hub in the , a strategic move to support its international operations across timezones, and is also in the process of obtaining further licenses in and . Africa & the Middle East: Revolut is making its first push into Africa, starting with South Africa , and was recently awarded an in-principle payments licence in the UAE , as the company starts to expand into the Middle East.

Revolut is making its first push into Africa, starting with , and was recently awarded an in-principle payments licence in the , as the company starts to expand into the Middle East. Europe: In May, Revolut announced the creation of a new Western Europe HQ in Paris, alongside plans to submit a French banking licence application. The company has also announced branch launches in Portugal and Belgium in 2025.

Product Innovation - Revolut CTO & Co-Founder Vlad Yatsenko and Tara Massoudi, General Manager of Premium Products, provided insight into the company’s product vision and development process, highlighting broader pushes into advanced areas including AI and Private Banking. This strategic focus on innovation, and building a comprehensive global financial ecosystem is what keeps Revolut ahead of the market, with 65 million customers now using Revolut’s innovative products to process over a billion transactions a month.

Revolut Business Growth - Revolut Business continues to grow at pace, as it redefines the business finance experience. General Manager of Revolut Business James Gibson announced the platform recently hit $1 billion in annualised revenue. Combined with the impressive growth of the platform's acquiring arm, now processing over 4 million monthly payments for merchants, Revolut Business has solidified its position as a global leader in the B2B fintech space.

Strategic Partnerships - Lifting the lid on Revolut’s recently announced global partnership with the future Audi F1 Team, Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley joined Revolut’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Antoine Le Nel on stage, teasing the future of the partnership, including plans for special edition co-branded cards.

Revolut is a UK leading fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 65 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than a billion transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world.