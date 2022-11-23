DUBAI, UAE: UAE-based F&B firm Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) has announced the opening of its latest project in Muscat, Oman – Nine50.

Now open in the Mall of Oman and built with a nostalgic look that throws it back to the 1950s, Nine50 has its own cheeky, modern outlook on life, food, movies, and burgers. Nine50 stands out with its dramatic first look, where guests walk up to the ‘movie counter’ that serves made-to-order burgers and hotdogs.

To eat, think fresh burgers named after the coolest classic films – try Nine50’s Sloppy Maverick, the #007, the Tick Tick Boom with an explosion of cheese, the pulled chicken with jalapeno and habanero, the fried haloumi with tahini sauce, and Nine50’s ultimate signature burger – the ‘Almost Famous’ with its double beef patty, beef bacon, and three-cheese sauce; along with a special menu for kids revolving around iconic shows like the #51 Madhatter chicken nuggets, the #63 Herbie crispy chicken burger, plus with epic shakes.

Founder and CEO of RSI, Gabrielle Mather said: “Nine50 Burgers & Shakes is a next-gen casual brand built for a team of Omani entrepreneurs who approached us with the dream to build a scaleable QSR model that can be expanded all over GCC. Our clients choose us equally for our creativity and trendy concepts, as well as our team’s ability and expertise to deliver excellence across operations, product development, and brand management.”

Commenting on the opening of their new restaurant, Nine50’s co-Managing Partners and Directors, Mundhar Al Habsi and Ghaleb Al Habsi said: “Our vision is to be part of Oman's evolving F&B landscape by building homegrown brands relevant to our market’s taste and prices. Nine50 brings new and exciting options in the quality gourmet burger category at value prices. We anticipate scale-ability as well as crossing borders into KSA and the UAE in a few years.”

Now open, Nine50 is already welcoming customers with its juicy, loaded burgers, while the owners are working on delivery options through cloud kitchens as the first step of their territorial expansion.

Reflecting on the project, Mather added: “I’ve lived in Dubai for more than 26 years and the journey with my consultancy firms Restaurant Secrets and Cornerstone 61 over the last 20 years, with over 400 projects delivered makes us grateful and privileged to be well positioned for the opportunity to take our regional expertise and brands across the GCC and beyond. Nine50 is just one example of the multiple entrepreneurs seeking Dubai-based F&B expertise to build their concepts with the tried and tested secrets of success we have built over the years here.”

For more information about Restaurant Secrets Inc. call +971 56 216 1511, e-mail enquire@restaurantsecrets.com, visit restaurantsecretsinc.com or follow @restaurantsecretsinc on social media.

Restaurant Secrets Inc.

Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) is a team of expert Restaurant Consultants & Business Incubators in the UAE that has served over 300 brands since its inception in 2001. The ISO 9001 certified firm provides full solution F&B incubation in-house. Nothing is outsourced at RSI. This unique business set up ensures synergistic results as teams work together to develop all elements of a restaurant including concept development, menu engineering, feasibility studies, business plans, layouts & interior design, branding & marketing, talent requisition, franchise development, pre- and post-opening operational support and more. To name a few, some of RSI’s most significant projects recently include Montauk Boutique Café, Colt, Roti Rollers, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, Clinton’s Baking Street, So Tea, OPSO, Mitts & Trays, and The Loft at Dubai Opera.