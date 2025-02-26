Abu Dhabi – Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region and a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC – has joined the global network of the International Assistance Group (IAG) as an Accredited Service Provider (ASP).

Supporting the IAG’s global network of independent assistance companies and their customers, the partnership will provide travelers in need with vital access to critical ground ambulance services in the UAE. The partnership with RPM enforces IAG’s commitment to be the world’s leading network of local partners, providing 24/7 assistance solutions on a global scale.

RPM’s international presence ensures unparalleled care for patients, with a growing network of locations and offices across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, United Kingdom, and Norway. RPM operates one of the largest private ambulance fleets in the MENA region, with over 350 state-of-the-art ambulances providing critical ground ambulance services.

Fleets in the region are strategically located, operating 24 hours all year round and are specially equipped to manage all medical emergencies as well as intensive care transfers, from initial patient assessments, resuscitations, monitoring and hospital facilitation.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Becoming an Accredited Service Provider of the International Assistance Group marks a significant milestone for RPM, as it enables the company to further extend the reach of its world-class pre-hospital care and emergency medical services to more institutions across the MENA region and globally. We are excited for this collaboration with IAG and are actively working on the ground to ensure businesses are provided with the highest standards of emergency care.”

“At RPM, we believe best-in-class emergency services should be accessible by everyone, and all our efforts have been geared towards this goal,” added Dr Raghavan.

General Manager of IAG Louise Heywood said “RPM’s ground ambulance fleet and medical emergency expertise will support IAG partners requiring patient transports throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.”

“Our mission is to deliver world-class assistance, on demand, anywhere in the world and this partnership advances our mission by strengthening our critical care network in the UAE region. Response Plus Medical’s regional knowledge, expertise and on-the-ground services will help IAG partners swiftly respond to medical emergencies for their customers when they need it most,” she said.

RPM manages over 420 onsite clinics, employs over 2,000 healthcare professionals and supports in excess of 300 international events annually, including large sporting events such as Formula 1 and Dakar Rally.